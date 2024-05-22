2025 Honda Dio 125 Debuts – Gets New Colours, Updates

In Brazil, 2025 Honda Dio 125 has been launched in the form of Elite 125 and gets new colours that we don’t get in India

Dio is among the best-selling scooters in India and is a lethal weapon in Honda’s arsenal. This scooter has seen great popularity in the ASEAN markets and in India. The same has been launched in Brazil for the first time and it replaces the Elite 125 sold there. Where naming is concerned, Honda is sticking to the Elite 125, as it is more familiar in Brazil than Dio name.

2025 Honda Dio 125 Debuts

Elite 125 was the most affordable scooter on sale in Brazil from Honda. It had a polarising design and split opinions in many. Not easy on the eyes, to put it mildly. The futuristic design had excessive cuts, creases and design elements, which wasn’t cup of tea. The new Elite 125 (Dio 125 in India) is a much more mature design in comparison.

Honda has launched the new 2025 Elite 125 in just one variant priced at 12,966 Brazilian Real, which turns out to be Rs. 2.11 lakh in today’s currency exchange rates. 2025 Honda Elite 125 in Brazil gets four colour choices – Ross White, Lumiar Silver Metallic, Maceio Red and Mystery Blue Metallic.

In comparison, India-spec Honda Dio 125 gets Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Pearl Nightster Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue. It is not like the grass is greener on the other side, but few colours on 2025 Elite 125 look better.

Especially the Red, Blue and White shades on Brazilian model look nice and clean with minimal stickers. We wish 2025 Honda Dio 125 when launched in India, get these colour combinations too.

Specs and Features

When compared to the previous Elite 125 in Brazil, the new model is larger in all dimensions and looks more substantial. On top of that, new model packs a lower seat height and a larger under-seat storage for convenience. Speaking of convenience, new model brings an external fuel filler cap, which is better engineering than the conventional under-seat solution.

Dry weight of this scooter is 100 kg. Considering that it is almost identical to Honda Dio 125 (India-spec), kerb weight should be around 104 kg. Where cycle parts are concerned, front RSU telescopic forks get 90mm travel, rear single-sided mono-shock has 70mm travel, 190mm front petal disc and rear 130mm drum brakes are similar to Indian model.

Wheels are 12-inches in size and alloys and 2025 Honda Elite 125 in Brazil gets Pirelli Angel scooter tyres. Features-wise, Honda doesn’t seem to be advertising Smart Key and H-Smart Technology with Elite 125 in Brazil, something we get on Dio 125. LED headlights, fully digital instrument cluster are present in Elite 125 too.

The scooter draws power from a 123.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled 2V SOHC engine that is capable of generating 8.2 bhp of peak power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. When compared to previous Elite 125, power is down, but the newer model brings an ISG with silent start feature along with engine stop/start feature.