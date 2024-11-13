2025 Honda Dio 125 Debuts With New Colours – India Launch Likely?

The same 124cc single cylinder air-cooled engine with 8.2 bhp and 10.6 Nm also powers the 2025 Honda Dio 125 debuted in South Korea

HMSI (Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India) has positioned itself as the country’s de facto scooter manufacturer. With the help of Activa and Dio, Honda has emerged as the leader in scooter segment. Dio is the sportier and more aggressively designed offering and has garnered great reception in India.

The company offers Dio in both 110cc and more recently, 125cc engine variants with a multitude of features and creature comforts. But it could always do with more colours. One particular colour sparked our interest, seen on the newly launched 2025 Honda Dio for South Korean market. Let’s take a look.

2025 Honda Dio 125 Debuts In South Korea

In South Korea, Honda has launched the 2025 Dio 125 for a starting price of KRW 2,690,000 including VAT. Which roughly translates to Rs 1.62 lakh in today’s currency exchange rates. There are just two colours on offer in South Korea – Mat Axis Gray Metallic and Pearl Deep Ground Gray.

For context, HMSI offers Dio 125 in India for a starting price of Rs 84,851 (Ex-sh) for STD model and Rs 91,750 (Ex-sh) for the SMART variant with Honda’s Smart Key feature. In India, there are many colour options to choose from – Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Nightster Black, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Marvel Blue Metallic.

Both South Korean and Indian markets get Mat Axis Gray Metallic and Pearl Deep Ground Gray colours. But they don’t appear the same. South Korean Mat Axis Gray Metallic is slightly darker in appearance and almost looks Matt Black. On the other hand, Pearl Deep Ground Gray offered in South Korea has a Blueish tint to it, making it look like light teal shade.

Except for the change in colours, there don’t seem to be any other differences with recently launched 2025 Honda Dio 125 in South Korea. We still get the same sporty design with LED headlight in its apron, flanked by massive turn indicators. LED DRLs are on the handlebar and overall design gets a lot of cuts and creases to lend an aggressive appearance.

Same 125cc engine?

Componentry-wise, Indian model and South Korean model shares the same 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels, front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. They get the same features too, including a split digital console and a keyless ignition system as part of Honda’s Smart Key.

The same 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine powers the scooter with around 8.2 bhp of peak power and 10.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT. Fuel tank is 5.3L and Honda claims 49.5 km/l mileage (fuel efficiency) with South Korean model at 60 km/h steady speed. While HMSI has not confirmed to expand Dio 125’s palette, we hope these new colours make it to Indian model.