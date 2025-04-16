2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched – Prices Start at Rs 96,749

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new 2025 Dio 125 in India, with prices starting at Rs. 96,749 (ex-showroom, Pune). Targeted at the youth, the updated Dio 125 comes with funkier design, upgraded features, and improved efficiency, further reinforcing its appeal as a sporty and stylish moto-scooter.

Built for Gen Z, Packed with Tech

The new Dio 125 is now OBD2B-compliant and comes powered by a 123.92cc, single-cylinder, PGM-Fi engine that produces 6.11 kW and 10.5 Nm of torque. It also gets an Idling Stop System for better fuel economy. Honda has retained the iconic design silhouette of the Dio while refreshing it with vibrant new graphics and colour options.

Key additions include a new 4.2-inch TFT display with real-time data like mileage, trip meter, range, and Eco indicators. The new model is also compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, enabling call/message alerts and navigation. Features like a Smart Key, USB Type-C charger, and engine start/stop system further enhance convenience and functionality.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “For over 21 years, the Dio has been an iconic name in the Indian market, standing as a symbol of style, performance, and trust. It has consistently been the first choice for customers looking for a trendy and reliable moto-scooter. With the launch of the new OBD2B Dio 125, we are excited to take forward its iconic legacy, keeping the core concept of moto-scooter intact, with added value and excitement for our customers.”

Funky New Colours

It is available in two variants – DLX at Rs. 96,749 and H-Smart at Rs. 1,02,144 (both ex-showroom, Pune). Customers can choose from five colour options: Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.

With these updates, Honda aims to strengthen Dio 125’s position in the 125cc sporty scooter segment and appeal to young riders seeking a connected and stylish riding experience. The new Dio 125 is now available at Honda dealerships across India.