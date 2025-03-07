2025 Honda Elevate Gets Updated In Japan – Changes Detailed

A Black Edition was recently launched with Honda Elevate in India which got an all-Black theme, which is currently trending in the country. Honda ships Elevate SUV back to its home market, Japan, from India where it is sold as WR-V. This model is now offered with a Black Style version with Z and Z+ trims. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Elevate Gets Updated In Japan

In January 2025, Honda launched Elevate Black Edition and Elevate Signature Black Edition in India for a starting price of Rs 15.51 lakh (Ex-sh). These versions get an all Black interiors and exteriors theme. It also came with Black Edition badge on tailgate. Both Black Edition and Signature Black Edition are based on top-spec ZX trim in India.

Now, Honda has launched something similar in Japan with WR-V, which is a rebranded Elevate. There, Honda calls is Black Style and is offered with both Z and Z+ trims for a starting price of JPY 2,483,800, which roughly translates to Rs 14.67 lakh. Unlike Black Editions in India which come with a sole Crystal Black Pearl shade.

Black Style versions can be had with any exterior colour including Crystal Black Pearl. In Japan with WR-V, Black Style is a combination of multiple exterior black highlights along with an all-black interior. These include black door handles, black ORVMs, black shark fin antenna and black alloy wheels with black nuts.

On the inside, we get an all-Black theme, similar to the Black Editions offered in India. However, we don’t see the Rhythmic Ambient Lighting system offered with Signature Black Edition in India. Elements like gloss black inserts, black padding on dashboard and doors, black stitches on steering wheel are common. Notably, WR-V Black Style gets fabric seats, unlike the leatherette ones in India.

Black Style Features

In Japan, with WR-V, Honda is offering a choice to combine all-Black interior theme and Black exterior highlights with any exterior colours, yielding interesting combinations. We think HCIL could boost sales in India by offering something similar here. Also, offering these with lower trim levels might prove beneficial too.

With the launch of Elevate SUV, HCIL (Honda Cars India Limited) has firmly secured its footing in the Asian subcontinent. This was a much needed launch for Honda to survive evolving market trends. Also, Elevate is a strong contender in Honda’s exports, which accounts for close to half of its total sales.

Elevate is powered by a sole 1.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine that is capable of generating 119 bhp of peak power and 145 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.