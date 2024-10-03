2025 Honda Elevate Hybrid Spied Testing In Brazil

Performance of Brazilian Honda Elevate could be slightly different than Elevate since the former will be using ethanol fuel

With test mules of the new Honda Elevate spotted in Brazil, it is estimated that the SUV will be launched in 2025. WR-V was discontinued in Brazil in 2021, although production still continued for neighbouring markets. In India, the WR-V was discontinued in April 2023 and we got the the all-new Elevate later that year.

2025 Honda Elevate Hybrid spotted in Brazil

Most of the exterior features of Brazilian Honda Elevate appear to be the same as India-spec Elevate. Since the test mule is heavily camouflaged, it is difficult to determine some minor variations that may be there. One of the changes that is clearly evident is the new alloy wheels. Other features such as the lighting elements, front grille and overall silhouette are largely the same as Honda Elevate. Rear profile of the new Brazilian WR-V also closely matches that of India-spec Elevate.

On the inside, the equipment will be similar to the Elevate. For example, the new Elevate in Brazil will be getting a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital instrument panel. Other highlights include a premium sound system, adaptive cruise control, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear select knob and wireless smartphone charger. Users will be able to access walk away auto lock function, auto folding ORVMs, ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and smartphone connectivity.

2025 Honda Elevate Hybrid will be getting the Honda Sensing ADAS package. Features could be similar to that of Elevate such as lane keeping assist system and collision mitigation braking system. Also, road departure mitigation system, lead car departure notification system and auto high beam.

2025 Honda Elevate – Powertrain Options

Lower variants of Brazilian WR-V will be using a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine as seen with the Honda Elevate in India. It delivers 126 hp and 155 Nm of torque. For the Brazilian market, the engine will be mated to a CVT transmission. In India, the Elevate is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox option. Top-spec variants of the new WR-V in Brazil will be getting a e:HEV flex powertrain. The test mule was spotted filling ethanol at a gas station.

The e:HEV flex hybrid engine is based on the e:HEV setup that Honda offers for several of its cars in Asian markets. To support ethanol, Honda will bring some changes to the engine. Development of the flex hybrid engine could have involved a significant chunk of the R$4 billion that Honda has invested in Brazil.

The e:HEV setup used across Asian markets has the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with two other electric motors. The petrol engine delivers 98 hp and 126 Nm, whereas the electric motors contribute 108 hp and 253 Nm. As seen with the Civic Hybrid, the ICE engine works to supply power to the electric motors. The system also supports recharging of batteries via regenerative braking. Honda cars with e:HEV can run in electric-only mode for limited periods.

With hybrids gaining momentum in India, it is possible that Elevate could also get the e:HEV hybrid setup at a later date. Though Honda Car India has stated in the past that they have no plans to launch Elevate Hybrid and as of now, their focus is to launch Elevate based EV.

