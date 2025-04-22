2025 Honda Fit (Jazz) Facelift Leaks – New Front, Larger Dimensions

Once a popular choice, Honda Jazz (Honda Fit) was discontinued in India due to stricter emission norms and increased competition from better-equipped rival offerings

Honda is gearing up to launch the Honda Fit facelift in China with significant exterior updates. This is the facelift of the 4th-gen model that was introduced in 2020. The hatch is manufactured as part of the GAC-Honda joint venture. Ahead of launch, first photos have leaked online, revealing new details.

Honda Fit (Jazz) facelift – What’s new?

As is evident, Honda has introduced significant changes across the front fascia of Honda Fit facelift. One can notice the new sleeker headlights, refreshed design of the lower bumper intake and a more striking nose. Overall, the facelifted Honda Fit has a more dominating road presence in comparison to the current model.

Side profile remains largely unchanged. Some of the key highlights include dual-tone ORMS, blacked-out B pillars and conventional door handles. Rear profile also remains largely the same as earlier. There’s only one minor update – a plastic extension that ensures a sporty diffuser-like look and feel. There are no changes to the taillamps.

Honda Fit facelift is 4,196 mm in length, which is slightly longer than the current model. Although interiors have not been spied, it is likely that some new features will be introduced. Features available on the current model include a full-colour LCD TFT instrument panel, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone leather seats, automatic climate control and rear AC vents.

The hatch has multi-function steering wheel, electronic parking brake with auto hold, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and highly customizable seats. Safety kit includes Honda Sensing suite that has camera-based driving assistance functions such as lane departure mitigation, collision mitigation braking system, active cruise control and lane keeping assist. Honda Fit facelift will continue with the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated iVTEC, 4-cylinder petrol engine. It generates 122 hp and 145 Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT gearbox.

Honda Jazz India relaunch?

Speculation about Honda bringing back the Jazz in India has surfaced from time to time. However, there is no official statement regarding such possibilities. 4th-gen Honda Jazz, which was launched in Europe and Japan, has grown to more than 4 meters. With no tax benefits, as available to the sub-4-meter Jazz sold earlier in India, the new Jazz will necessitate a higher pricing. This will present challenges against rivals such as Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20.

For the Indian market, Honda will instead focus on SUVs and electric vehicles (EVs). Honda has plans to introduce multiple new models in India by FY 2026-27. It includes an Elevate-based EV and a new 7-seater SUV. The latter will be utilizing Honda’s new PF2 platform. Other possibilities include a sub-4-meter SUV and a new EV based on the PF2 platform. New-gen City sedan will also be upgraded with the PF2 platform.