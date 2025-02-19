2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Price Rs 1.57 L – More Features, Equipment

After re-launching the CB200X as NX200, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has updated its street naked counterpart, the Hornet 2.0. With the new 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0, the company is offering new colourways to enhance its visual appearance along with new features to up its tech-savvy appeal.

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch

Priced at Rs 1,56,953 (Ex-sh), 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 has stepped into a new era of motorcycling with new equipment. This premium street fighter motorcycle is offered in four striking colourways – Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. It is available in both Red Wing and Big Wing dealerships.

These colourways are complemented by new and improved graphics that aim to excite prospective buyers with style. With these colorways along with the premium USD telescopic front forks finished in Gold, 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 has a lot of substance that leads to a commanding road presence.

2025 Hornet 2.0 gets all-LED lighting for a modern appearance. Honda has updated the features list with the addition of a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster. This display supports Honda RoadSync smartphone app via Bluetooth connection and unlocks features like Navigation, call alerts, SMS alerts and notification alerts.

Powertrains-wise, 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 gets an 184.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which is OBD2B emission standard compliant. This engine is capable of 16.76 bhp of peak power and 15.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slip and assist clutch along with a 5-speed gearbox. Dual-channel ABS, HSTC traction control system and a Type-C USB charging port are other notable attributes.

Statement from HMSI

Introducing the updated Hornet 2.0, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Hornet 2.0 has been a game-changer in the segment ever since it was first introduced in August 2020. Over the years, we have continuously updated the motorcycle and even introduced special MotoGP edition models, each receiving an overwhelming response from our customers.

With the new OBD2B-compliant Hornet 2.0, we aim to take this legacy forward by offering an even more refined riding experience, coupled with cutting-edge technology and superior safety features.”

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the latest iteration of the Hornet 2.0, which comes with exciting new features and enhancements.

The motorcycle now boasts aggressive new graphics, an advanced digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and safety features like Honda Selectable Torque Control and Dual-Channel ABS. Designed for performance enthusiasts to challenge the streets, the Hornet 2.0 is all-set to redefine the streetfighter experience.”