2025 Honda NS125 LA Retro Scooter Design Patented In India

Dominating the country’s scooter industry is Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), which has single-handedly held this 2W segment for a very long time. All credits go to Honda Activa series of family-format scooters that made this happen. Honda also has the sporty Dio, but not a retro-style scooter.

This is where Yamaha Fascino and Vespa scooters among ICE scooters and Bajaj Chetak and Kinetic DX among EVs come into action with their retro-modern design and styling. Now, Honda has patented design of a retro scooter in India, suggesting the company could fill a void in its portfolio or just routinely protect its IPs in India. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Honda NS125 LA

The scooter we are talking about is the new 2025 version of Honda NS125 LA, which is a gorgeous retro-modern scooter. Everything about Honda NS125’s design is a blast from the past and it even bears retro pastel colours to further up the charm. Circular LED headlights, round ORVMs with a doze of chrome and modern LED turn indicators look snazzy.

Further accentuating the retro-modern feel, we have dual-tone Black and Chrome alloy wheels, chrome exhaust heat shield, a ribbed dual-tone seat cover, painted apron, lockable glovebox, LED rear tail lights and more. Honda will even offer retro accessories like windshield, chrome front luggage carrier, chrome rear luggage carrier and chrome bumpers.

Modern elements include a disc brake setup at the front with option to choose ABS, a fully digital colour TFT instrument cluster with 4G connection unlocking a plethora of connected telematics features via the app and Honda will even sell you an integrated dashcam which will sync with this app.

Other notable features include side-stand engine cut off, spacious under-seat storage for a half-face helmet, 20W USB Type-A and Type-C ports in the glovebox area, 5.7L fuel tank, 760 mm seat height, 90 km/h top speed, 108 to 115 kg kerb weight, ACG silent start, engine stop/start system and more.

Powertrain & Pricing

The model patented in India is the newest 2025 version of Honda NS125 LA, which gets refined aesthetics. It is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that generates 9.38 bhp of peak power and 10 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT. It rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels.

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Honda NS125 LA starts from CNY 10,480 and goes till CNY 12,980, which roughly translates to around Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.57 lakh with currency exchange rates. HMSI has not confirmed whether it will launch NS125 LA in India. These design patents might either be launch intentions or just IP (Intellectual Property) protection exercise.

