2025 Honda NX200 ADV Launch Price Rs 1.68 Lakh – CB200X Replacement

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched NX200, an adventure motorcycle. Priced at Rs 1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the NX200 is now available at HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across the country. Notably, the Honda CB200X has now been rebranded as the NX200.

2025 Honda NX200 ADV

Drawing inspiration from Honda’s NX500, the NX200 boasts a similar design as that of CB200X – except for some changes in decals. It features a muscular fuel tank, aggressive graphics, and a bold stance. Enhancing visibility and aesthetics, the bike comes with an all-LED headlamp, sleek LED winkers, and a striking X-shaped LED tail lamp.

Powering the NX200 is a 184.4cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, compliant with OBD2B norms. It delivers 12.5 kW of power at 8,500 RPM and 15.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Designed for both city and highway riding, the engine offers smooth power delivery, fuel efficiency, and versatility across terrains.

Advanced Technology & Rider Convenience

The NX200 is packed with cutting-edge technology, enhancing rider convenience and control. Key features include:

– 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app support for navigation, call notifications, and SMS alerts.

– USB C-type charging port for on-the-go device charging.

– Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved rear-wheel traction in varying road conditions.

– Assist & Slipper Clutch for smoother gear shifts and preventing rear-wheel locking during aggressive downshifting.

– Dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking performance and rider safety.

Honda has introduced the NX200 in a single variant, available in three colour options:

– Athletic Blue Metallic

– Radiant Red Metallic

– Pearl Igneous Black

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “At Honda, we have always pushed the boundaries of innovation to meet the evolving demands of customers. The All-New NX200 is a perfect embodiment of our commitment to deliver thrilling motorcycles which our customers’ demand. Inspired by the legendary NX500, the NX200 brings the thrill of exploration to a wider audience, ensuring an unmatched riding experience in every journey.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI, added, “We are delighted to introduce the All-New NX200, a motorcycle designed for those who seek adventure and freedom on two wheels. With its striking design, thrilling performance, and cutting-edge technology, the NX200 is set to redefine the riding experience for enthusiasts across India. True to our philosophy of adventure and exploration, the NX200 invites riders to Explore Unfiltered.”