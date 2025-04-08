2025 Honda PCX 160 Patented in India – Launch Soon?

While Honda has patented multiple two-wheelers in India in recent times, there is no official word on their potential launch

To prepare for future possibilities, OEMs take proactive measures such as registering and patenting new models. Honda has been following a similar approach, as seen with patents filed for NX125, Honda Beat, NPF 125, NWX 125, CG 160 and SCR 125. And now, Honda has filed the patent for another two-wheeler – PCX 160. Let’s check out the details.

2025 Honda PCX 160 – Key features

With its sporty maxi-styling, Honda PCX 160 has a commanding road presence. Some of the key highlights include sleek LED headlights, sharp body panelling, a step-up seat, upswept exhaust and robust grab rail. PCX 160 has a large windscreen at the front, which makes the scooter suitable for longer journeys. At the rear, the scooter has 3D taillight design with distinctive X element.

Honda PCX 160 is equipped with a high-visibility LCD screen that displays a wide range of information. It includes speedometer, trip meter, odometer, fuel gauge, fuel consumption readout, low battery voltage indicator and V-belt replacement alert. The LCD display utilizes a 3D bezel structure that complements the scooter’s sporty profile.

While it boasts a dynamic appearance, the PCX 160 is also designed to meet the practical needs of everyday riders. Users can access a USB-C charging socket, front storage and 30-litres of underseat storage. With a long footrest area, users can adjust their riding position based on their body sizes. The 8-litre fuel tank is installed under the floorboard, which lowers the centre of gravity and enhances overall control and handling. Large 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels also enhance riding comfort and safety.

Honda PCX 160 – Performance, specs

Powering Honda PCX 160 is a 157cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 15.8 PS and 15 Nm of torque. It is mated to an automatic V-Matic belt drive transmission. The powertrain can seamlessly handle city commutes as well as highway rides.

Along with its powerful performance, Honda PCX 160 is also preferred for its high mileage. Practical tests have revealed that PCX can deliver mileage of around 40-45 km/l. That means a range of up to 360 km on a full tank.

Honda has used an advanced frame for PCX 160 that is lightweight and designed for enhancing handling and comfort. Users can expect good cornering performance with the scooter. Tyres used are 10/70-14 front and 130/70 at the rear. Braking setup comprises 220 mm front disc and a 130 mm drum brake at rear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard. Suspension setup comprises 31 mm telescopic forks at front and twin rear shock absorbers.

Honda PCX 160 – India launch soon?

While Honda has patented the 2025 PCX 160, it is not certain if it will be launched here. As of now, Honda does not offer a 160cc scooter in India. In comparison, rival products are already available such as Aprilia SXR 160, Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero XOOM 160. In this scenario, there appears to be potential for a 160cc Honda scooter. While current demand in the 160cc scooter segment may be relatively low, Honda could position the PCX 160 as a future-ready product.