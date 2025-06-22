2025 Honda Scoopy Patented In India – To Launch Above Activa?

Honda had patented the Scoopy in India in 2021 as well, but that was for one of the earlier-gen models

As part of its portfolio expansion plans, Honda 2-Wheelers India is looking to introduce multiple new products. Possibilities include the Honda Scoopy, which was even spotted on road tests in 2017. After the 2021 patent, Honda has now filed a fresh patent for the latest 2025 Honda Scoopy. This latest-gen model is available for sale in select markets such as Indonesia. Let’s check out the details.

2025 Honda Scoopy patented – Styling and features

As is evident from the patent image, the 2025 Honda Scoopy has a retro-modern design. The silhouette hasn’t changed much over the years and the 2025 version continues with signature features such as the flowing body panels and retro styling bits. One of the standout features is the LED crystal block headlight, which ensures a modern and unique feel for the scooter.

Even the tail lamp of the 2025 Honda Scoopy has a similar round design. The round lighting elements perfectly suit the smooth and curvy body panelling that Scoopy has. At the front, the scooter has D-shaped indicators. Round rear view mirrors further enhance the retro vibes.

Other key highlights include a single-piece seat, slightly upswept exhaust and a robust grab rail. 2025 Honda Scoopy features a versatile design that appeals to the younger generation while also serving well as a family-oriented scooter. While details about colour options for India are not available, the 2025 Honda Scoopy in Indonesia offers a wide range of choices.

A total of eight colour options are on offer with the Scoopy in Indonesia. While the entry-level variants have a minimalist profile, the mid and higher variants come with dual-tone themes and attractive, sporty graphics. With its distinctive design, the 2025 Honda Scoopy seems to have significant potential for the Indian market.

2025 Honda Scoopy – Performance, features

Powering the 2025 Honda Scoopy is a 109.5 cc, eSP, SOHC, air cooled engine that generates 9 PS and 9.2 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an automatic gearbox. The scooter has an underbone frame, with telescopic front forks and swing arm rear suspension.

2025 Honda Scoopy uses 12-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 100/90 front and 110/90 rear tubeless tyres. Both ends have drum brakes with a combi brake system. With a seat height of 746 mm, 2025 Honda Scoopy offers optimal control and handling. The scooter has an LCD instrument cluster that displays info such as fuel economy, tripmeter, clock, battery indicator and oil change alerts.

Top variants are equipped with Honda’s Smart Key System, offering touch-free access for handlebar unlocking and engine start. The scooter also has a robust anti-theft alarm and security system.

2025 Honda Scoopy – India launch

It is not certain if 2025 Honda Scoopy will be launched in India. A patent was filed earlier too, but the scooter was never launched. However, there is speculation that the 2025 Honda Scoopy could be launched by the end of this year. Assuming the 2025 Honda Scoopy is launched in India, it will take on rivals such as Yamaha Fascino and Vespa scooters.