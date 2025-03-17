2025 Honda Shine 100 with OBD2B Compliance – Priced at Rs 68,767

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated Shine 100, now compliant with OBD2B emission norms. Priced at Rs 68,767 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Shine 100 continues to be an affordable, fuel-efficient, and reliable option in the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment.

New Features & Design Enhancements

Inspired by its elder sibling, the Shine 125, the new Shine 100 sports a refreshed design, including new graphics, a sleek front cowl, blacked-out alloy wheels, and an aluminium grab rail for added convenience. Its long single-piece seat ensures better comfort, making it ideal for daily commutes. Available in five colour options—Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Orange, Black with Gray, and Black with Green—the Shine 100 caters to a wide range of customer preferences.

Engine & Performance

The OBD2B-compliant Shine 100 is powered by a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, delivering 5.43 kW (7.3 PS) at 7500 RPM and 8.04 Nm of torque at 5000 RPM. Mated to a 4-speed gearbox, the engine ensures smooth power delivery and optimal fuel efficiency.

Built on a lightweight diamond-type frame, the Shine 100 features telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, offering a stable and comfortable ride. For safety, it comes equipped with drum brakes on both wheels and CBS (Combined Braking System).

Honda’s Commitment to the Commuter Segment

In February 2025, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) surpassed Hero MotoCorp in domestic two-wheeler sales, marking a significant shift in the Indian two wheeler market. HMSI reported domestic sales of 3,83,918 units, while Hero MotoCorp’s domestic sales stood at 3,57,296 units, reflecting a 19.8% year-over-year decline. This development underscores HMSI’s growing market presence and highlights the challenges faced by Hero MotoCorp in maintaining its longstanding leadership position. ?

Speaking about the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “We are happy to introduce the new OBD2B-compliant Shine 100 to our customers in India. Since its launch in March 2023, Shine 100 has established itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in HMSI’s motorcycle portfolio. This entry-level motorcycle has been well received for its superior reliability, fuel efficiency, and overall value. With the latest update, we continue our commitment to providing environmentally responsible and high-quality mobility solutions.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI, added, “The Shine 100 has been a strong player in the entry-level motorcycle segment, offering exceptional quality and comfort at an affordable price. With this latest upgrade, we are further enhancing its appeal and ensuring compliance with the latest emission norms while maintaining its renowned fuel efficiency and reliability. The Shine 100 has played a key role in strengthening Honda’s presence in the entry-level commuter segment, and we are confident that this new version of Naye India ki Amazing Shine will continue to attract more customers across India.”