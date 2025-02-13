2025 Honda Shine 125 Launched – OBD2B-Compliant, New Features

After Activa, the combination of Shine 125 and SP125 is the biggest contributor to Honda2Wheelers’ overall sales

With the upcoming stricter emission norms, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is in the process of making its two-wheelers OBD2B compliant. Shine 125 is the latest Honda bike to get the OBD2B update. Honda has also introduced multiple new features with the 2025 Shine 125.

2025 Honda Shine 125 – What’s new?

Powering Honda Shine 125 is a 123.94 cc, single-cylinder, PGM-Fi engine. It now complies with the OBD2B emission norms. Power and torque output is at 10.80 PS and 11 Nm. The bike is offered with a 5-speed gearbox. A number of advanced technologies have been used for this engine. For example, eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) is designed to improve both performance and fuel efficiency. By reducing friction, eSP also ensures smoother, vibration-free rides.

Other key features of the 125cc engine include an idling stop system. This helps save fuel by automatically turning off the engine at brief halts such as traffic signals. Shine 125 is equipped with an ACG starter that ensures silent starts. It works by removing the gear meshing noise. With the ACG starter, engine jolt at startup is eliminated.

2025 Honda Shine 125 has a USB Type-C charging port. The analogue instrument cluster has been replaced with a new fully digital instrument cluster. Users can seamlessly access a range of information such as gear position indicator, distance to empty, real-time mileage, Eco indicator and service due indicator. The digital instrument screen has an auto dimming function that ensures clear visibility across both day and night conditions.

New Black colour, wider rear tyre

In terms of its design, 2025 Shine 125 is largely the same as the outgoing model. However, users now have access to a new Black colour scheme. With that, the 2025 Shine 125 is now available with a total of six colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Geny Gray Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. Shine 125 is preferred for its elegant profile. Some of the key features include a compact visor, curvy fuel tank design, long and wide seat and sporty graphics.

For a more robust road presence and to enhance stability, Honda has added a wider 90 mm rear tyre to 2025 Shine 125. The outgoing model has an 80 mm rear tyre. Other hardware specs remain unchanged. Both ends have 18-inch wheels and the front gets a 80/100 tubeless tyre. The bike utilizes a diamond frame and has telescopic forks at front and 5-step adjustable rear suspension. Braking setup comprises 240 mm disc at front / 130 mm rear drum for the disc variant. The drum variant has 130 mm front drum brakes. Safety is enhanced with a combi-brake system with equalizer.

2025 Honda Shine 125 pricing

Base (drum brake) variant of 2025 Honda Shine 125 is available at a starting price of Rs 84,493. For the disc variant, users will need to pay Rs 89,245. 2025 Honda Shine 125 will continue to rival the likes of Hero Super Splendor and Bajaj Pulsar 125.