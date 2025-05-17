2025 Honda XL750 Transalp Debuts – New Features, Improvements

It is possible that 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp could be introduced in India later this year or in early 2026

Ahead of its 29th May launch in Japan, Honda has revealed the details of 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp. The bike gets multiple updates, although the engine remains similar to its predecessor. In India, Honda XL750 Transalp competes with the likes of Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 850 GS and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. Let’s check out all the updates introduced with the 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp – What’s new?

At the front, the 2025 XL750 Transalp gets dual projector headlamps for improved illumination. The sharper lighting setup also enhances the bike’s visual appeal. At the front, the windscreen has been updated as well. While the basic shape of the windscreen seems familiar, the material used is Durabio, an environmentally friendly bio-engineered plastic.

Made from isosorbide derived from renewable plants, Durabio is known for its scratch-resistant properties and superior toughness. Honda has also added an intake duct in the centre, which helps channel air away from the rider. This will be useful in reducing rider fatigue and discomfort during long-distance touring at high speeds.

Ride comfort has been further enhanced with changes to the front and rear suspension. Users can expect a better overall experience across both paved roads and rough surfaces. With these multiple changes, the 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp now weighs 210 kg. That’s 2 kg heavier than the current model. Dimensionally, the new model is largely the same as the existing version. The only exception is a 5mm reduction in overall height. This is likely due to the updated windscreen.

Seat height of 850 mm is the same as earlier. The bike has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 90/90 front and 150/70 rear tyres. Braking setup comprises double discs at front and a single disk at the rear. Fuel tank capacity is 16 litres. With mileage at 23.1km/L (As per WMTC standards), overall range on a full tank works out at around 370 km.

New colour

For the Japanese market, Honda has introduced a new Pearl Deep Mud Gray colour option with the 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp. The earlier colour options of Ross White and Graphite Black have been carried over. In India, the existing Honda XL750 Transalp is available in colour options of Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

Performance

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp retains the 755cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC (Unicam) 4-valve parallel 2-cylinder engine that generates 91 PS and 75 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Honda has introduced some tweaks to the fuel injection settings to enhance throttle response. Users can expect a more refined riding experience, especially at low-to-mid RPMs. It is possible that the engine’s electronic management system could also have undergone some adjustments to improve overall performance.

Pricing

In Japan, the 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp is available at 1.32 million yen (Rs 7.74 lakh). That’s an increase of around 55,000 yen (Rs 32,000) over the outgoing model. Due to import duties, the price of XL750 Transalp is higher in India at Rs 10.99 lakh. Earlier this year in March, Honda had announced a cash discount of Rs 80,000 on the XL750 Transalp. The new model, when launched, could be priced at around Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.