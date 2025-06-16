2025 Honda XL750 Transalp Launch Price Rs 10.99 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2025 XL750 Transalp adventure motorcycle in the country, priced at Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Bookings for the new ADV are now open via Honda BigWing dealerships, with customer deliveries set to begin in July 2025.

Bookings Open, Deliveries from July 2025

The XL750 Transalp is powered by a 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine delivering 67.5 kW at 9,500 RPM and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 RPM, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features a Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system with five riding modes – Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User – allowing the rider to adjust engine power, braking, and traction control settings.

In terms of hardware, the Transalp gets 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels, Showa 43mm USD front forks, and a Pro-Link rear monoshock. Braking is handled by dual 310mm discs at the front and a 256mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS standard.

New Features Include TFT Display

Other features include a 5.0-inch TFT colour display with smartphone connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app, emergency stop signal, automatic turn signal cancellation, and LED lighting. The bike will be available in two colour options: Ross White and Graphite Black.

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the new XL750 Transalp in India. Since its debut, the Transalp has been a symbol of reliable adventure riding and has been embraced by explorers around the world. With the launch of this updated model, equipped with advanced features and purposeful design, we are confident that the new XL750 Transalp will surely excite India’s adventure enthusiasts. This motorcycle reaffirms our commitment to bringing global icons to the Indian market.”

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The adventure motorcycle segment in India is growing at an exhilarating pace. We have already seen tremendous enthusiasm for our current ADV line-up. With the introduction of the updated XL750 Transalp, we are raising the bar for adventure touring in India. The mountains are calling — and the Transalp is here to answer with style, performance, and purpose. Bookings are now open, and we look forward to commencing deliveries from July 2025 onwards.”