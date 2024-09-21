2025 Honda XRE 190 ADV Debuts – Sportier Profile, New Features

One of the popular dual-sport motorcycles in Brazil, the Honda XRE 190 is preferred for its agility, lightness and robust performance

After introducing the updated versions of Sahara, Tornado and Bros adventure bikes, Honda has launched the 2025 model of XRE 190 in Brazil. The bike was originally launched in 2016 and has recorded cumulative production of over 180,000 units. 2025 Honda XRE 190 will start reaching dealerships in Brazil from October onwards.

2025 Honda XRE 190 – What’s New?

Changes to 2025 Honda XRE 190 are focused on improving safety, practicality and overall user satisfaction. The updates are based on Honda’s evolving design strategy as well as feedback and suggestions received from users. There are updates to the fairing, something similar that we have already seen with the newer Sahara 300, XR 300L Tornado and NXR 160 Bros.

Changes can also be seen across the fuel tank, side profile, seat and tail section. The stepped seat is now larger in size, with more clearly defined rider and pillion sections. Grab rails merge towards the rear to form a flat surface that can be used to install a top case. The bike gets a new exhaust tip and has aluminium footpegs for the pillion.

There are two variants – a standard and an Adventure version. The base model has colour options of Pearlescent Red and Matte Metallic Blue. The Adventure variant gets Pearlescent Gray with exclusive graphics. 2025 Honda XRE 190 has all LED lighting for a sportier look and enhanced illumination.

The digital instrument console has been updated with a high-contrast screen. It displays a range of information such as odometer, fuel level, available range and average fuel efficiency. Another key update is a USB Type C charging port, located near the instrument panel.

Improved suspension

While much of the hardware specs are the same as earlier, the front forks now use wider 33 mm tubes instead of 31 mm tubes seen with the outgoing model. There are no changes to the rear suspension. While the front suspension has 180 mm of travel, the rear swingarm-linked spring shock absorber has 150 mm of travel.

The bike continues with a 19-inch spoked steel wheel at front and a 17-inch unit at rear. These are fitted with Pirelli MT60 tires. Braking setup remains unchanged at 240 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard. 2025 Honda XRE 190 has a dry weight of 126 kg. Seat height remains unchanged at 836 mm.

2025 Honda XRE 190 will continue using the same engine as earlier. The 184.4, air-cooled flex single-cylinder unit delivers 16 hp and 16.28 Nm when using petrol. When running on ethanol, the numbers are 15.9 hp and 16.18 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Starting price of 2025 Honda XRE 190 is R$22,060 for the base variant, which is approximately Rs 3.37 lakh. The adventure variant costs R$22,496 (Rs 3.40 lakh). These prices are excluding the freight and insurance charges. For complete peace of mind, Honda is offering a 3 years warranty with no mileage limit.