2025 Hyosung Aquila 125cc Bobber Launch Price EUR 4,699 (Rs 4.42 L)

Indian motorcycling fraternity is no stranger to Hyosung brand, which briefly operated in the country under the strategic partnership with DSK. From Hyosung, we had the Aquila lineup in India consisting of Aquila GV250 and Aquila Pro GV650. In Germany, Hyosung just launched GV125 X, which has seen a major design transformation of this Bobber style motorcycle.

2025 Hyosung Aquila GV125 X

The 125cc Aquila cruiser motorcycle, called GV125 S, is a popular offering in markets like Germany as a beginner motorcycle. Now, South Korean brand Hyosung has introduced a new version of GV125 for 2025 model year. Called Hyosung Aquila GV125 X, this motorcycle has been transformed in terms of design and bears a much youthful appeal.

When compared to GV125 S, 2025 Hyosung Aquila GV125 X is a much more special motorcycle, bearing a Bobber style. In Germany, Hyosung Aquila GV125 X is priced at EUR 4,699 (approx Rs 4.42 lakh) and it gets quite a lot of elements as standard fitment. There are two colour options – Titan Glossy and Black.

In Germany, Aquila GV125 X is popular as a beginner motorcycle as it can be used by individuals above 16 years with A1 class driving license and with the extension of car driver’s license class B196. In Germany, GV125 S usually fares in the country’s top 20 new motorcycle registrations.

Bobber Style

Notable elements are the shiny engine casing, a 2-in-2 exhaust system, dual-tone cast aluminium wheels, fat tyres (120-section front and 150-section rear), a chiseled 14L fuel tank with Hyosung logo, single disc brakes at both ends with ABS, single-piece seat, LED lighting all around, low set handlebar, bar-end mirrors, USD front forks and more.

It is an absolute style statement and gets a Muscle Bike look. The main highlight continues to be its powertrain. Which is a 125cc V-Twin engine with a 60-degree cylinder angle. This engine gets a 3V/cylinder SOHC head and is a liquid-cooled unit. It is capable of generating 14 bhp of peak power and is Euro-5+ emission compliant.

The power is sent to rear wheels via a belt drive. Top-speed is 100 km/h on this motorcycle. Hyosung Aquila GV125 X weighs 172 kg and the company promises 2.8L / 100 km fuel efficiency rating, which turns out to be around 35.7 km/l. This is good for around 500 km tank range.