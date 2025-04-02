2025 Hyundai Alcazar Gets Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Via Adapter

One of India’s leading car brands, Hyundai, is a shining beacon of innovations and technology. The company is continually updating its portfolio with new and interesting tech. Latest of the bunch is Wired-To-Wireless Adapter launched with Alcazar which brings the convenience of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to variants not equipped with this feature.

2025 Hyundai Alcazar Wired-To-Wireless Adapter

Alcazar is one of the aspirational SUVs on sale in India and offers a plethora of features and creature comforts. One such feature is wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay system, which has emerged as one of the most used and appreciated features a car can have today. It is becoming a necessity as well.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay brings sheer convenience of projecting the smartphone interface onto the car’s infotainment system. If this feature is wireless, the convenience factor is amplified exponentially. On the Alcazar, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay required wired USB connection to work.

Now, Hyundai has rolled out a wired-to-wireless adapter with Alcazar which will slot into the car’s USB Type-A port dedicated for infotainment connection and unlocks wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This was the most asked-for feature on Hyundai vehicles equipped with the flagship 10.2-inch infotainment system.

Hyundai is offering this adapter with Alcazar’s Prestige, Platinum and Signature trim levels. Prices for the updated Alcazar with this adapter start from Rs 17.22 lakh (Ex-sh) and go till Rs 21.59 lakh (Ex-sh). It is not sure whether Hyundai is offering this adapter to existing Alcazar customers or only the new customers.

Also, we hope Creta gets this update soon and offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With this addition, customers will be able to use navigation, stream music and use their favourite mobile apps (supported by Android Auto or Apple CarPlay systems) on their car’s infotainment screen wirelessly. We hope the company sell this adapter as an accessory that could be used with existing Hyundai and Kia cars who crave wireless connectivity.

Statement from Hyundai

Commenting on the introduction of Wired to Wireless Adapter, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole- Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, our focus is to empower customers by providing best-in-class technology that elevates their driving experience.

The introduction of our “Wired to Wireless Adapter” is a significant step in meeting the expectations of today’s tech-savvy customers, who expect seamless connectivity throughout their journeys. We believe this innovation will enhance the in-car entertainment experience of our customers.”