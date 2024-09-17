2025 Hyundai Creta N Line Gets 180PS 1.6L Engine – Alcazar’s Wheels In Brazil

Soon to launch Hyundai Creta N Line in Brazil gets a more powerful 180 PS 1.6L turbo petrol engine

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Hyundai has been dominating the compact SUV segment. With the help of new Creta, Hyundai is witnessing new heights in sales and has garnered excellent reception. The company is expecting a similar reception in Brazil, with a soon-to-launch Creta facelift and an N Line version.

Creta is a popular vehicle in Brazil and Hyundai has been selling both standard Creta and N Line models there. While India got the new Creta facelift in January 2024, Brazil will get them soon. Ahead of launch, spy shots have confirmed that Creta N Line in Brazil will use Tucson’s 1.6L Turbo Petrol engine. Let’s take a look.

Creta N Line Brazil Gets 180PS Engine

In Brazil, Hyundai offered Creta N Line with a 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol among other options. And the recent spy shots show a 1.6 TGDi badge on it, suggesting that it will get the same engine as seen on top-spec Tucson SUV. This is a popular engine known for its punchy performance and driveability.

This engine develops a peak power output of 180 PS and packs a peak torque of 265 Nm. When compared to the 2.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine it is reportedly replacing, we can see a major performance bump. For context, the latter makes up to 166 bhp and 205 Nm.

It will be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) automatic gearbox unit. Other notable changes seen in this spy shot are the larger 18-inch alloy wheels. The same design is seen on India-spec Alcazar facelift, which was just launched in India.

What to expect?

In Brazil, Creta N Line will get another engine in the form of a 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine with up to 120 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of peak torque. This engine is expected to be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Creta N Line launch in Brazil was speculated to happen in 2025, but is launching around October 2024. The recent spy shots show the car completely undisguised as it was undergoing TVC shoots. Apart from the engine, we expect the Brazilian model to get the same exterior design elements as the India-spec model.

On this inside too, we expect Brazilian-spec Hyundai Creta to get the same or similarly laid out interiors as India-spec model. Large infotainment screen and instrument screen, trendy features like a dual-pane sunroof are likely to be main forte of soon-to-launch Creta N Line in Brazil.