2025 Hyundai Creta Updated With New Variants – Prices and Details

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced new variants and feature updates for the Hyundai Creta, further strengthening its position as the best-selling SUV in the above 4 meter segment. With over 1.2 million units sold, the Creta continues to lead the segment, and the latest updates aim to enhance the driving experience with premium features, advanced technology, and greater value.

New Variants and Feature Additions

Hyundai has introduced the SX Premium and EX (O) variants, bringing new features that elevate comfort, convenience, and safety.

Hyundai Creta SX Premium

Front Row Ventilated Seats – Ensuring comfort in hot conditions

8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat – Enhancing driving convenience

Bose Premium 8-Speaker Sound System – Delivering an immersive audio experience

Leather Seats – Adding a touch of luxury to the cabin

Scooped Seats – Maximizing rear passenger legroom

Hyundai Creta EX (O)

Panoramic Sunroof – Elevating the premium feel

LED Reading Lamps – Enhancing interior illumination

Additionally, the SX (O) variant now comes with a rain sensor, rear wireless charger, and scooped seats for better rear legroom. Hyundai has also introduced a Smart Key with a motion sensor in the S (O) and higher variants, adding an extra layer of security and convenience. To offer more choices to customers, Hyundai has now made Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night color options available across all Creta variants.

Updated Price List (Ex-Showroom, INR)

Hyundai Creta: A Segment Leader with Continuous Upgrades

Commenting on the introduction of new variants and updates, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Hyundai CRETA has continuously set benchmarks in the SUV segment, becoming a symbol of power, innovation, and customer trust. With the introduction of new variants and updates, we are elevating the driving experience, offering enhanced features, advanced technology, and greater value. These updates reinforce CRETA’s leadership while catering to evolving customer needs, ensuring every drive is more connected, comfortable, and exciting.”

With these new updates, Hyundai Creta continues to reinforce its dominance in the SUV segment, ensuring that it remains the top choice for Indian buyers seeking a blend of comfort, performance, and premium features.