2025 Hyundai Exter and Aura Updated With New Variants – Prices, Features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced new variants and feature updates for its popular models, Exter and Aura, aiming to enhance the driving experience for modern Indian customers. These updates bring a mix of advanced technology, enhanced safety, and superior comfort, offering better value and convenience.

Hyundai Exter New Variants

Hyundai Exter entry-level SUV has received an overwhelming response since its launch. To further elevate its appeal, Hyundai has introduced new variants and updates, ensuring smart mobility solutions for the new-age Gen MZ buyers.

The new SX Tech variant, available in petrol and Hy-CNG DUO, comes equipped with premium features such as a smart key with push-button start/stop, dashcam with dual camera, smart electric sunroof, projector headlamps with bi-function, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and fully automatic temperature control (FATC) with a digital display. The S+ petrol variant has also been upgraded, now offering a smart electric sunroof, dual-tone styled steel wheels, rear camera with static guidelines, rear AC vents, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Additionally, the S petrol variant now comes with electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist control (HAC), rear parking camera with static guidelines, and upgraded infotainment and safety features. To cater to the rising demand for CNG powertrains, Hyundai has also introduced the S Executive and S+ Executive variants in CNG, offering an economical and eco-friendly option for buyers.

Hyundai Aura New Variants

The Hyundai Aura, known for its blend of comfort, convenience, and safety, has remained a preferred choice for families. To further elevate its appeal, Hyundai has introduced the Corporate Variant, designed to enhance the in-cabin experience and overall convenience.

New Aura Corporate Variant, available in both Petrol and CNG, comes with several premium features, including a 6.75-inch touchscreen display, dual-tone styled steel wheels, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), rear wing spoiler, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS – Highline), rear AC vents, rear centre armrest with a cup holder, and an exclusive Corporate emblem.

Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “With the launch of new variants and updates to our 2 key models – EXTER and AURA, we aim to offer best value proposition to our customers. I am confident that these new enhancements will resonate extremely well with our customers and elevate their driving experience even further.”