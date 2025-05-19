HomeCar News2025 Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Variant Launch Price 7.50 Lakh
2025 Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Variant Launch Price 7.50 Lakh

Nabanita Singha Roy
2025 Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Variant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the launch of a new ‘Magna Executive’ variant in its popular premium hatchback, the Hyundai i20, priced at Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, Hyundai aims to attract more value-conscious buyers by offering a mix of premium features, safety equipment, and technology at accessible price points.

New Magna Executive – More Features, Same Value

With over 1.4 million units sold in its 15-year journey, the Hyundai i20 has remained one of India’s top-selling premium hatchbacks. Positioned between the existing Magna and Sportz trims, the new Magna Executive variant gets key safety features like 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill Start Assist. It rides on 15-inch wheels and also gets LED DRLs, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear AC vents, and a digital cluster with TFT MID.

2025 Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Variant

In addition, the Magna trim now gets the option of Hyundai’s iVT automatic transmission priced at Rs 8.88 lakh, providing a smoother and more refined drive experience. Hyundai is also offering a Smart Electric Sunroof with this trim, pushing the feature accessibility further down the lineup.

Sportz (O) Variant Gets Major Boost

The i20 Sportz (O) variant has also been enhanced with premium features like a Bose 7-speaker sound system, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Smart Electric Sunroof, and a fully automatic climate control unit with digital display. These updates elevate the ownership experience for customers looking for a tech-forward hatchback.

2025 Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Variant

Affordable Infotainment Upgrade for All

Hyundai has also introduced a new 25.55 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bundled with a rear parking camera. This is now available as a genuine accessory for just Rs 14,999 and comes with a 3-year warranty, adding flexibility for buyers across variants.

Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, we are committed to consistently elevating customer delight by offering products that reflect their evolving aspirations and lifestyle. The Hyundai i20 has always set new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its design, innovation, and feature-rich offering. With the launch of the Magna Executive variant and the expansion of features in the Sportz (O) trim, we aim to make the i20 experience even more accessible and desirable for customers. These introductions reflect our commitment to democratizing premium mobility and delivering greater value to our new-age customers who seek style, safety and sophistication in their vehicles.”

i20 Variant-Wise Price (Ex-Showroom, INR):

– Magna Executive MT – Rs 7,50,900
– Magna MT – Rs 7,78,800
– Magna iVT – Rs 8,88,800
– Sportz (O) MT – Rs 9,05,000
– Sportz (O) MT Dual Tone – Rs 9,20,000
– Sportz (O) iVT – Rs 9,99,990

