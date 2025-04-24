2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Spied In India For The First Time

Along with cosmetic touch-ups, 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift also packs in multiple new features and a larger battery pack

Hyundai had launched the Ioniq 5 in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. The facelift is currently on road trials and was recently spotted in India for the first time. Users can expect improvements across styling, comfort and convenience, safety and performance. Let’s unpack some of the key updates expected with the new 2025 Ioniq 5.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift spied – What’s new?

Exterior updates for the 2025 Ioniq 5 facelift are focused primarily across the front and rear. The EV already boasts a sporty, futuristic design that has received wide appreciation from enthusiasts. Changes noticeable in the spy shots include a new design for the alloy wheels. These alloys not only have visual relevance, but are also designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Bumpers have been refreshed and there’s a distinctive V-shape element. There are likely to be other minor tweaks, but these are not evident due to the camouflage. Dimensionally, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift measures 4,655 mm in length. This is around 20 mm longer than the current model. Other dimensional aspects are the same as earlier.

Ioniq 5 facelift is 1,890 mm wide, 1,605 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. At the rear, the spoiler has gained 50 mm in size. It offers multiple benefits such as enhanced stability and improved aerodynamics. It also complements the EV’s futuristic and sporty aesthetics.

New features, safety upgrade

For practical convenience, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift gets multiple physical buttons on the centre console. These can be used to control frequently used functions such as steering wheel heating, seat heating and ventilation and parking assist. Hyundai has changed the placement of the wireless phone charger, making it more easily accessible. There’s a new 3-spoke steering wheel with responsive pixel lighting that enhances visual feedback.

Hyundai has also changed the placement of the infotainment screen and climate control systems. The infotainment system is now powered by an upgraded platform. It supports features such as wireless OTA updates. Other additions for the Ioniq 5 facelift include a 2nd-generation built-in cam, Digital Key 2, second-row remote seat folding and intelligent front lighting system (IFS).

Safety updates include a Hands-On Detection (HOD) steering wheel, which enhances the functionality of the advanced Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) system, alongside the addition of Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2). The facelift also gets 8-airbags and improved collision avoidance systems that are better at handling forward, side and reverse collision events. Side impact protection has been improved with structural changes to the body shell, B-pillar sections and front and rear doors.

More comfortable rides, longer range

To reduce the low-frequency noise of the electric powertrain, Hyundai has introduced relevant changes to the body structure of the 2025 Ioniq 5 facelift. The motor noise management system has also been upgraded. Rear wheel motor gets extra insulation cover, which helps achieve a quieter cabin experience.

Globally, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift is equipped with a larger 84 kWh battery pack. The electric motor generates 228 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The RWD variant has a certified range of 570 km, as per WLTP standards. It remains to be seen if this larger battery pack will be available in India as well. The current model in India is offered with a 72.6 kWh battery pack.

