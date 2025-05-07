2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Spied Testing – Launch Around Festive Season

In addition to cosmetic touch-ups and new features, Ioniq 5 also gets a larger battery pack option with higher range

Across multiple international markets, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift is already on sale. Launch in India is expected later this year, probably around August-September period. Ahead of that, Ioniq 5 updated model has been spotted again on road tests. Let’s uncover the key updates expected with Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Nitheesh for sharing the exclusive spy shots.

Ioniq 5 facelift – Exterior updates

Changes can be seen across the front and rear, along with new alloy wheels featuring enhanced aerodynamic design. The air intake at the front is wider and comes with a distinctive V-shaped garnish. Rear bumper has a more sculpted design and it appears that the parking sensors have been relocated. Aerodynamic performance is improved with an extended rear spoiler that is 50 mm longer than earlier.

Dimensions remain largely the same, excluding only the length that measures 20 mm more with the new model. Ioniq 5 facelift is 4,655 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,605 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. Apart from these updates, there are no other major visual changes to the Ioniq 5 facelift.

Refreshed interiors, equipment upgrades

Ioniq 5 facelift focuses on enhancing user comfort and convenience. The centre console gets some physical buttons, as compared to mostly touch-based controls available earlier. The physical buttons are more practical when it comes to accessing frequently used functions like parking assist, heated steering wheel and ventilated seats. Another key update is the repositioning of the wireless smartphone charging pad to the top of the centre console.

Ioniq 5 facelift gets the more advanced Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system. It has navigation, enhanced graphics and support for OTA updates and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The steering wheel is a new 3-spoke unit, featuring responsive pixel lighting for improved visual feedback.

Users can expect smoother rides with the Ioniq 5 facelift as updates have been introduced across the body structure and suspension setup. For example, the stiffer cowl crossbar minimizes steering wheel vibrations. Similarly, enforcements around the rear wheels and underbody have been doubled to improve stability and agility. Body stiffness has been increased to minimize low-frequency noise. Rear motor gets more robust sound insulation to improve cabin quietness.

Safety kit has been updated with 8 airbags and improved collision avoidance system. The EV is now better protected against side impacts with structural improvements across B-pillar sections, body shell and front and rear doors.

Larger battery gives more range

Across international markets, Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift gets a larger 84 kWh battery pack option. As per WLTP standards, the RWD variant has a range of 570 km. It remains to be seen if Hyundai introduces this larger battery pack option in India as well. As of now, the Ioniq 5 in India utilizes a 72.6 kWh battery pack. Power and torque output remains unchanged at 217 PS and 350 Nm for the RWD variant in India.