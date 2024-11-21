2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9 Debuts At LA Auto Show – Based on Kia EV9

The new Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be the company’s flagship SUV coming to Indian markets following its global debut

Following the launch of Kia’s EV9 flagship 3-row electric SUV, Hyundai has now detailed the new Ioniq 9. It will be on display at the LA Auto Show between 22 Nov – 1 Dec, 2024 showcasing the company’s first three-row electric SUV. It will be a global product, launching across markets in North America, Europe and South Korea while a launch in India might also be on the cards.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Debuts – Flagship SUV

The new Hyundai Ioniq 9 is also a 3-row electric SUV like the Kia EV9, on which it is based, and it will share some similarities. It is built on Hyundai’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins models such as the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 N. The Ioniq 9 will be offered in two variants, Long Range and Performance, with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options offered with the Long Range variant.

Ioniq 9 gets striking exterior colour options of Celadon Gray Matte, Celadon, Gray Metallic, Ionosphere Green Pearl, Sunset Brown Pearl, and Cosmic Blue Pearl. In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Ioniq 9 will stand 5,060mm in length, 1,980mm in width and 1,790 mm in height while it gets a 3,130mm long wheelbase. It is seen with the company’s ‘Aerosthetic’ design philosophy inspired by boats. It receives square-shaped LED headlamps and a single-strip LED DRL panel.

A-Pillars are swept back, flowing towards the rear end. Other exterior design elements include flush door handles, flared wheel arches and 19-inch wheels offered as standard. Buyers can even opt for 20-inch and 21-inch wheels as an option, for increased appeal and lend a muscular look.

The interiors boast a host of driver and passenger comforts and infotainment. It gets a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-inch digital gauge cluster called Panoramic Curved Display along with an 8-speaker audio system. Features also extend to ambient lighting, multi-zone automatic climate control and a large panoramic sunroof. Second-row seats offer leg rests with a massage function while they also get a swivel function with a sliding centre console with captain seats for better access to 3rd-row seating.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 – Power and Performance

In terms of performance, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 Long Range single motor variant gets a battery pack of 110.3kWh battery pack. It offers 215 hp power and 258 Nm torque and it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. The dual-motor variant makes a combined 310 hp and 445 Nm torque.

The Performance variant, on the other hand, will be capable of kicking out 430 hp of peak power and 515 Nm torque. It commands a top speed of 200 km/h and acceleration from stand still to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Charging is via a 350 kW DC charger allowing for a 10-80% charge in 24 minutes.

No prices have been announced as yet for the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and could be revealed closer to launch later next year. However, estimates put the Ioniq 9 in international markets in the USD 50,000 – USD 80,000 range. It will be launched in India as a CBU where pricing could be at the same price point as the Kia EV9 which currently sells at a starting price of around Rs 1.3 crore (ex-showroom).