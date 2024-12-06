2025 Hyundai Palisade SUV Debuts With New Design, Interiors – More Features

2025 Hyundai Palisade will likely draw its power via a new 2.5 liter turbo petrol engine along with a strong hybrid powertrain

Hyundai has unveiled the new 2025 Palisade SUV today in South Korea. It will start making its way around the globe in the coming months. This 2025 Hyundai Palisade comes in with several exterior and interior feature upgrades over its earlier counterpart. It will also be offered in a choice of three engines among which will also be a hybrid option for the first time.

2025 Hyundai Palisade – New Design

The Hyundai Palisade is a full sized SUV. It made its debut in 2018 and received an update in 2020. The company’s largest passenger vehicle to date is now set to receive a new gen model in early 2025. It will be entering series production later this month with its global debut scheduled for early next year.

Dimensions of the new Hyundai Palisade will stand 4,995mm in length, 1,975mm in width and 1,750mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,900mm. Both the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride are built on the same platform. It will offer extended boot space; that can go upto 1,297 liters with 2nd and 3rd row seats folded.

Boasting of a plush exterior, the new Palisade gets colour options of Ecotronic Grey Pearl, Cast Iron Brown Pearl, Galaxy Maroon Pearl and Crazy Blue Pearl. It will sport large LED headlamps. It will also see massive roof rails, short overhangs and 21 inch alloy wheels.

The interiors are also similar in many respects to the Kia Telluride. It is being offered in a 9 seater arrangement in Korean markets though in other markets an 7/8 seater layout may be seen. On board features will include a 12.3 inch infotainment screen running both wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a 12.3 inch instrument cluster. It borrows its steering wheel design from the Santa Fe and also gets an island type central console, wireless phone charging pad and 100 watt USB-B charging ports. It also receives a Harman Kardon premium sound system with 12 speakers.

The premium, spacious and highly elegant cabin is being offered in a range of colour options, each of which will be matching its exteriors in black, grey, brown, navy blue or dark grey. Soft material is seen throughout its cabin while interior space will be at a premium. Seating will be in a 60:40 split with folding 2nd and 3rd row seats for added boot space. Cabin comforts will also extend to padded seats, heated and ventilated front seats and a long list of safety equipment.

2025 Hyundai Palisade – Engine Specs

As compared to its earlier counterpart, the engine range on the 2025 Hyundai Palisade will likely get a major overhaul. With the demand for petrol-hybrid engines on the rise in many global markets, the new Palisade will receive a new Theta 3 hybrid powertrain along with a choice of three petrol engines. The engine lineup will include a 3.5 liter petrol, 2.5 liter turbo-petrol and 2.5 liter turbo-petrol-hybrid. Like the Tucson and Santa Fe, the Palisade will also not receive any diesel option.

The 2025 Hyundai Palisade will be presented in 7 trims. These include the SE, SEL, XRT, SEL Premium, Palisade Limited and Calligraphy Night. Set to rival the Kia Telluride and new Toyota Grand Highlander, the 2025 Palisade will be making its way to several global markets. However, like its earlier counterpart, launch in India is not on the cards.