2025 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launch Price Starts USD 28,355 (Rs 23.7L)

While unveiled late last year, 2025 Hyundai Tucson facelift was launched recently with a petrol, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains

Late last year in November 2023 at New York Auto Show, Hyundai unveiled the 2025 Tucson SUV. With radical changes on the outside and strong redesigns on the inside, 2025 Hyundai Tucson facelift has now been launched in USA for a starting price of USD 28,355, which turns out to be around Rs 23.7 lakh at today’s exchange rates.

2025 Hyundai Tucson Facelift

Tucson has been a global vehicle for a long time and is quite popular for its design, appearance, performance, versatility and other qualities. For 2025, Hyundai has given it a thorough facelift with radical new interiors and subtle yet noticeable exterior changes. We expect the same to launch in India in the future.

Speaking of, 2025 Hyundai Tucson facelift gets an all new fascia with a redesigned grill, LED DRL signature and bumpers. Wheels are also new and look more stylised than they did before. Overall lines and creases (for which they are many) of pre-facelift Tucson including the wild overall appearance is carried over.

After debuting it late last year, Hyundai has now launched it. In markets like USA, Malaysia and India, Hyundai offers Tucson in a LWB version, unlike the SWB version sold in the old continent. With the facelift, the prices have been hiked as well. If we take USA, where Tucson facelift was just launched, prices have increased by up to USD 755 (Rs 63K).

On the inside is where most of the changes have happened. For starters, we get a new dashboard design with dual 12.3-inch screens with faster processor and sharper graphics. Centre console and centre stack are redesigned and include more physical controls, steering is new with the new “quad dot” logo.

What’s the price?

So, prices in USA for base SE trim start from USD 28,355 which translates to around Rs 23.7 lakh. Hyundai is offering AWD setup for an additional USD 1,500 (Rs 1.25 lakh). There is a Tucson Hybrid that buyers can look into. Prices for Tucson Hybrid start from USD 33,115 (Rs 27.7 lakh). Tucson Plug-in Hybrid starts from USD 39,380 (Rs 33 lakh).

With 2025 Hyundai Tucson launched in USA, base variant is quite feature-loaded too. Features as standard include LED lighting, acoustic glass, 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and push-button start, climate control, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 6-speaker audio system and a 4.2-inch instrument screen.

ADAS suite is standard as well and packs almost all the necessary safety features. Powertrains-wise, Tucson gets a 187 bhp 2.5L engine and Tucson Hybrid gets a 1.6L turbocharged engine with a 1.49 kWh battery with a total system output of 231 bhp. Top-spec Tucson PHEV gets a larger 13.8 kWh battery with total output of 268 bhp and a pure-EV range of 53 km on a single charge.

