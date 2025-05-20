2025 Hyundai Venue Front Spy Shots – New LEDs

While getting cosmetic touch-ups and equipment upgrades, new Venue will retain the existing engine options

Hyundai is readying the new-gen Venue, which is expected to be launched around the upcoming 2025 festive season. Test vehicles have been spotted multiple times in India and overseas as well. Latest spy shots from automotive enthusiast Ujjwal provide more clarity on how the front fascia of new-gen Venue will look in its final production form. Let’s check out the details.

2025 Hyundai Venue Front – Updated lighting

Overall exterior refresh for new-gen Venue aligns with Hyundai’s latest design language, as seen with its latest models. In the case of the new Venue, the lighting elements appear quite familiar to that of the new Creta and Creta N Line. One can notice the vertically stacked rectangular headlights, expected to be dual-chamber LED reflector units. The Q-shaped design element seen below the headlamps is quite similar to that of Creta N Line and Exter.

New Hyundai Venue also gets a new grille, which is easy on the eyes and caters to more refined tastes. There is a top-mounted sleek inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, placed horizontally. A similar design approach has been used with the Creta. New Venue could get a full-width LED strip at the front. The lighting setup at the rear utilizes the same basic format as seen at the front. A refreshed bumper is likely to be there with the new Venue.

Side profile remains largely the same, although there are likely to be some changes to the body cladding. ORVMs appear to be sharper and the roof rails have a more robust design. The beltline has a flatter, horizontal orientation, which enhances the SUV’s boxy vibes. Most noticeable aspect on the sides is the new set of sportier alloy wheels.

Equipment upgrade

Inside, new-gen Hyundai Venue is expected to get a refreshed dashboard and centre console. Upholstery, interior theme and ambient lighting can be a lot more dynamic. Front ventilated seats could be introduced as well. Current Venue is already well-equipped, offering features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, home-to-car with Alexa and OTA updates.

Other key highlights include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster with colour TFT MID. Top variants get the Bluelink suite with more than 60 connected features. Safety kit includes Level-1 ADAS, a 1st-in-segment feature. Other safety features include 6-airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, rear parking sensors, rear camera with dynamic guidelines, IRVM and tyre pressure monitoring system.

New-gen Venue will retain the existing powertrain options. Upon launch, the SUV will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO, Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor. In March 2025, Hyundai Venue was ranked 5th in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. It had a market share of 9.26%. A slight price hike could be announced with the new-gen Venue. The current model is available in the range of Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh.