2025 Hyundai Venue Next-Gen Spied – New Design, LEDs, More Features

Hyundai has started testing the new gen Venue ahead of launch next year – First spy shots have leaked online

After Creta, Venue is the second best selling Hyundai car in India. It has a sales contribution of more than 18%. Venue was launched in 2019 and received a facelift in June 2022. Hyundai is currently working on the new-gen Venue that is expected to be launched next year.

2025 Hyundai Venue – What’s New?

Ahead of launch, the first spy shots of the 2025 Hyundai Venue have leaked online, thanks to Healer TV. While the test mule is heavily camouflaged, some of the updates can be seen. The front end has undergone a refresh, featuring an updated grille and new lighting elements.

The LED DRLs appear similar to that of Casper Electric. The front and rear bumper sections have been revised as well. 2025 Hyundai Venue is likely to get Level 2 ADAS, a hint of which can be seen with the updated lower grille.

As of now, Hyundai Venue has Level 1 ADAS. It includes features such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, driver attention warning, leading vehicle departure alert and high beam assist. New-gen Venue will be getting more advanced safety features with the Level 2 ADAS kit.

Moving to the side, the test mule can be seen with new 16 inch alloy wheels with a low-drag design. Alloys are wearing 215/60 MRF tyres. While specific elements have been updated, the overall silhouette of 2025 Venue has been retained in most parts. At the rear, the tail lamps seem to have received some minor tweaks.

New-gen Hyundai Venue – Interiors

Spy shots reveal entirely new seats and a new interior theme. However, the dashboard section is not visible in these images. In line with industry trends, it is expected that top-spec variants of new-gen Venue will upgrade to an integrated dual-screen layout. Something similar to that of the new Creta. Another upgrade could be a panoramic sunroof. The current model is equipped with a single-pane sunroof.

As may be recalled, the Mahindra XUV3XO was the first sub-4-meter SUV to offer a panoramic sunroof option. More recently, Tata Nexon has also been updated with a panoramic sunroof option. Nexon variants with the PS suffix are the ones that have the panoramic sunroof.

New-gen Hyundai Venue – Powertrain options

Engine options for new-gen Venue will be carried forward from the current model. While diesel engines are facing resistance due to emission concerns, Hyundai is likely to continue with the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT unit that makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. Venue’s 1.2-litre petrol engine delivers 83 PS / 113.8 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 120 PS and 172 Nm. It has transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

New-gen Venue manufacturing schedule

Hyundai is likely to commence production of the new-gen Venue (codenamed: QU2i), sometime around October 2025. The new Venue will be manufactured at Hyundai’s factory in Talegaon, which was acquired in 2023 from General Motors. New-gen Venue will be the first product to be rolled out from this facility.

