2025 Hyundai Venue Spied Highway Cruising – New Tails, Alloys

One can expect sportier styling and new equipment, although powertrain options will be carried over for the 2nd-gen Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is working on the new-gen Venue, which is expected to pack in a range of updates. Based on its track record, one can expect a multitude of updates in features and creature comforts. New-Gen Venue has been spotted multiple times in recent weeks. Latest spy shots are from South Korea, revealing glimpses into the upcoming SUV.

Design refresh

While retaining the boxy profile, new-gen Hyundai Venue features updated LED headlamps and DRLs. Front grille will have larger dimensions and include distinctive inserts. In the images, one can see that the tail lamps also have a refreshed design. Venue’s distinctive features such as the sharp body panelling and boxy silhouette have been retained.

With the new-gen model, Hyundai seems to be aiming for a more rugged persona for Venue. It is evident with the thicker, squared cladding on the fenders. Side cladding could also see some tweaks, although not clearly evident due to the camouflage. Window frames seem identical, but one can spot a sharper profile for the ORVMs and a more robust design for the roof rails.

Another update is the new, sportier alloy wheels, which appear to be designed to improve aerodynamics. To enhance the boxy vibes, the SUV also gets a flatter, horizontal design for the beltline. The existing model has a slightly rising beltline. At the rear, the new Venue is expected to get a refreshed bumper.

Feature upgrades

Hyundai is expected to offer a refreshed cabin experience with the new-gen Venue. Updates are likely across the dashboard and centre console. Interior theme and upholstery options may be updated and users can expect a more immersive ambient lighting experience.

Several new features are expected, borrowed from updated models such as the facelift versions of Creta and Alcazar. Possibilities include a panoramic sunroof, larger screens and ventilated seats. That said, sticking to their brand positioning in India, equipment list is not likely to exceed that of what is offered in Kia Sonet.

Safety might get a major boost with Level-2 ADAS. One of the test vehicles spotted earlier was seen with a radar module at the front. The existing model is equipped with a camera-based Level-1 ADAS. New-gen Venue’s ADAS package could include features like blind spot avoidance assist, driver attention warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and smart cruise control with stop and go.

Powertrain options

New-gen Hyundai Venue is expected to continue with the existing powertrain options. It includes an 83 PS, 1.2-litre MPi petrol, offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol generates 120 PS and has transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. Diesel variants utilize a 116 PS, 1.5-litre unit, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

New-gen Hyundai Venue – Launch timeline

The new Venue is expected to launch later this year, likely during the festive season. With the updates, new Venue is expected to be offered at a slightly higher price. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 7.94 lakh. New-gen Hyundai Venue will continue to rival other sub-4-meter SUVs such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO and Skoda Kylaq.