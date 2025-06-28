2025 Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing At Night – Launch Expected During Festive Season

Hyundai continues to ramp up testing of its next-generation Venue ahead of its expected launch around the 2025 festive season. The latest spy shots, captured at night by automotive enthusiast Nitheesh, reveal fresh details of the Venue’s production-ready form.

Sharper Front Fascia With Creta-inspired Design

The new Venue will sport several cosmetic updates while retaining the existing engine lineup. Hyundai is aligning its design language with its global portfolio, and that shows in the Venue’s refreshed front fascia. Similar to the new Creta and Creta N Line, the Venue will feature vertically stacked rectangular headlights, likely dual-chamber LED reflectors, complemented by a new Q-shaped element integrated below the headlamps.

A sleeker inverted L-shaped LED DRL strip is mounted on top, with the possibility of a full-width light bar adding to its modern appeal. At the rear, the tail-lamp layout echoes the front’s style, while the bumper is expected to receive subtle tweaks.

The side profile of the new Venue largely stays faithful to its predecessor but features more robust roof rails, sharper ORVMs, and revised body cladding. Its boxy silhouette is accentuated by a flatter beltline, while new, sportier alloy wheels are another highlight of the updated design.

Inside, the Venue facelift is likely to get a refreshed dashboard, a reworked centre console, new seat upholstery, and dynamic ambient lighting options. Front ventilated seats could be added to the equipment list to elevate comfort. Carryover features from the current Venue, including an 8-inch touchscreen, connected car tech with over 60 Bluelink features, voice recognition, and Alexa integration, will remain. Safety will continue to be a strong focus, with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, and Level-1 ADAS as key features.

No Change in Engine Options for 2025 Venue

Mechanically, the Venue will continue with its existing powertrain choices, including the 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The new-gen Venue will compete against rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO, Skoda Kylaq, and Toyota Taisor. Last month, the Venue commanded a 7.6% market share in the highly competitive sub-4-meter SUV segment, finishing 7th.

With its updated design, likely enhanced features, and competitive pricing, the new Hyundai Venue is expected to remain a strong contender. A slight price hike over the current Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.53 lakh ex-showroom range is possible when the new model goes on sale. Stay tuned for further updates as Hyundai readies its next big launch for the Indian SUV market.