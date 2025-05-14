2025 Hyundai Venue Top Variant Spied in India – Launch By Festive Season

After being spotted overseas earlier this year, the next-generation Hyundai Venue has now been seen testing on Indian roads. The SUV, which has been under development for some time, is expected to make its launch during the upcoming festive season, possibly around July / August 2025. These latest spy shots from India confirm Hyundai’s continued testing of the new Venue, which will bring in significant design, feature, and safety upgrades while retaining the same engine options.

Refreshed Design With SUV Attitude

Codenamed QU2i, the next-gen Hyundai Venue features a boxier profile and sharp body lines, similar to what was seen in spy shots from South Korea. The front fascia gets new LED headlamps, redesigned DRLs, and a fresh grille pattern. One of the standout additions visible in the spy images is a radar module, hinting at the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS features—an upgrade from the current model’s camera-based Level-1 ADAS. Front parking sensors are also present.

The side profile shows chunkier body cladding, updated dual-tone ORVMs, and a flatter beltline. Also noticeable are dual-tone alloy wheels with DCT badging on the fenders. Another major upgrade comes in the form of rear disc brakes, which until now were only available on the Venue N Line. These changes point towards a more rugged and safety-focused compact SUV.

Although the interiors have not yet been revealed, the next-gen Venue is expected to feature an entirely new dashboard layout, updated upholstery, ambient lighting, and a revised centre console. Tech and comfort features are also likely to see a major overhaul with the addition of ventilated seats, larger infotainment and instrument cluster displays, and a panoramic sunroof. Many of these upgrades are expected to be shared with the latest Creta and Alcazar models.

More Safety, Same Performance

In terms of safety, the next-gen Venue could offer a comprehensive ADAS suite that includes features such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

Hyundai will retain its existing engine line-up for the new Venue. This includes a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS, 113.8 Nm), a 1.5L diesel engine (116 PS, 250 Nm), and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine (120 PS, 172 Nm). Transmission options will continue to include 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, and 7-speed DCT depending on the variant.

While Hyundai hasn’t officially confirmed the pricing, the new Venue is expected to command a slight premium over the current model, which starts from Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the updated Venue will continue to rival Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO, and Skoda Kylaq. Stay tuned for more updates as the SUV nears its launch.

