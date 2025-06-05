2025 Hyundai Verna Gets New SX+ Trim Level, Wired To Wireless Adapter

Hyundai has just launched the updated 2025 Verna with new features and introduced a new trim level to diversify its variant lineup. Operating in the C+ Sedan segment, Verna has emerged as a popular choice as it is the quickest vehicle in its segment. Let’s take a closer look at the newly introduced SX+ trim level for a starting price of Rs 13.79 lakh (Ex-sh) and what it has to offer.

2025 Hyundai Verna

When 4th Generation Hyundai Verna (6th Generation globally) was launched in India in March 2023, there were only 4 trim levels on offer. These include EX, S, SX and SX (O). Across these four trim levels, there were a total of 10 variants on offer to buyers, depending on engine and gearbox combinations.

With the launch of SX+ trim level, now there are a total of 10 variants. The newly launched SX+ trim level is positioned between SX and SX (O) trim levels. SX+ trim level is only offered with the 1.5L NA Petrol engine and spawns two variants, one with a 6-speed MT and other with an iVT gearbox option. Verna SX+ MPi 6MT is priced at Rs 13.70 lakh (Ex-sh) and Verna SX+ MPi iVT is priced at Rs 15.04 lakh (Ex-sh).

The notable features of SX+ trim level include heated and ventilated front seats, leatherette seat upholstery, front parking sensors, 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, LED headlights and many more. These premium features are aimed at offering a premium experience to buyers and elevate in-cabin experience when compared to SX trim level.

Wired to Wireless Adapter

Hyundai has begun to offer Wired to Wireless Adapter with 2025 Verna. This adapter transforms in-cabin connected experience as it allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the 10.2-inch head units offered with higher variants. With 2025 Verna, Hyundai is now offering this adapter on 7 of its models including Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Aura, Venue, Venue N Line and Alcazar. Creta and Creta N Line are the only exceptions.

In the Indian automotive market, 2025 Hyundai Verna is positioned as a premium and sporty C+ Segment sedan that takes on immediate rivals like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Honda City. It promises to offer a unique blend in premium cabin, sporty and new-age exteriors and powerful powertrains.

Hyundai seems to be working on a facelift for Verna and the first set of spy shots have emerged. There might offer a subtle update to its front fascia, while keeping the overall experience similar to current model. We can expect a few added features with this midlife facelift as well and it could launch in 2026.

Statement from Hyundai

Commenting on the introduction of new Verna SX+ trim & Wired to Wireless Adapter, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, ” At HMIL, we are consistently driven by our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and customer-centric innovation.

The introduction of the new VERNA SX+ variant aligns with our goal to democratize premium features and elevate ownership experience for our customers. Additionally, the Wired to Wireless Adapter reaffirms our commitment to offering accessible and advanced connectivity solutions across our product range. We are confident that these interventions will be appreciated by our customers.”