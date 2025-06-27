2025 Indian Motorcycle Prices Announced – Starts From Rs 23.52 Lakh

Known as America’s first ever motorcycle company, Indian Motorcycles has a profound lineup of big bikes carrying a rich heritage. This American motorcycle brand caters to big bike enthusiasts in India as well, selling Cruisers and Baggers across six major cities in India like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.

The company has just announced the prices for its 2025 motorcycle lineup for the Indian market. These include acclaimed models like Chief lineup, Springfield lineup, Indian Challenger lineup, Indian Chieftain lineup, Pursuit lineup and Roadmaster lineup. Starting price for 2025 Indian Motorcycle range is Rs 23.52 lakh (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Indian Motorcycle Prices

Before starting with the prices of Indian Motorcycles, it has to be noted that the company is yet to announce prices of the popular Indian Scout motorcycle. This will happen in the coming months. Also, Indian Motorcycle has discontinued its sporty and new-age FTR range of motorcycles across the world.

Most affordable model from Indian Motorcycle is the Chief lineup that starts from Rs 23.52 lakh (Ex-sh). There are six variants of Chief and all of them are powered by the same 1,890cc air-cooled V-Twin engine with 156 Nm torque. These variants are Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Sport Chief, Sport Chief RT, Super Chief Limited and Super Chief Dark Horse.

Indian Challenger range starts from Rs 36.12 lakh (Ex-sh) and gets four variants called Challenger Limited and Challenger Dark Horse with a 1,786cc liquid-cooled V-Twin 178 Nm engine along with their 112 counterparts that get a larger 1,834cc liquid-cooled V-Twin 181.4 Nm engine. One can also buy Challenger Elite which gets bespoke paint job and a few special parts.

Chieftain lineup starts from Rs 37.11 lakh (Ex-sh) and gets four variants of its own. Chieftain Limited and Chieftain Dark Horse are powered by an air-cooled 1,890cc V-Twin 171 Nm engine and then we have Chieftain Powerplus Limited and Chieftain Powerplus Dark Horse with a liquid-cooled 1,834cc V-Twin 181.4 Nm engine.

Above the Chieftain in price ladder, we have Springfield starting from Rs 41.96 lakh (Ex-sh). Offered in Springfield Standard and Springfield Dark Horse variants, both get the same 1,890cc air-cooled V-Twin 171 Nm engine.

Next in line, we have Indian Pursuit lineup starting from Rs 43.19 lakh (Ex-sh). Similar to Challenger, Pursuit is offered in Pursuit Limited and Pursuit Dark Horse along with their 112 Pack counterparts. The company’s flagship offering is Roadmaster which starts from Rs 48.49 lakh (Ex-sh) offered in four variants – Roadmaster Standard, Roadmaster Limited, Roadmaster Dark Horse and Roadmaster Elite. All variants get the same 1,890cc air-cooled V-Twin 171 Nm engine.

Statement from Indian Motorcycle

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said: “Our heavyweight motorcycles have always stood for power, prestige and the spirit of the open road. With the Model Year 2025 lineup, we continue to offer riders world-class machines that deliver premium experiences across every mile. We invite motorcycle enthusiasts to visit our showrooms and discover these legendary models.”

