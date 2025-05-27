2025 Italjet Dragster Redefines Scooter Design – 125cc, 200cc, 350cc

For a long time, scooter designs have reached a saturation point. Beyond this point, most scooters look more or less the same, unlike a few noteworthy examples that truly redefine the direction in scooter designs. One such example is Italjet Dragster which looks like it came straight out of a Cyberpunk world.

The 2025 Italjet Dragster looks just as bonkers as it did before with slightly redesigned elements here and there. It now gets a plethora of colours for Dragster 125 and Dragster 200 along with a few exclusive colours for Dragster 300. While Italjet Dragster is not likely to launch in India anytime soon, let’s take a closer look and appreciate this raunchy scooter design.

2025 Italjet Dragster – Raunchy Scooter

Italian automakers are known to go a little on the flamboyant side, which is not a bad thing in the mundane world. That is the reason why Italian vehicles establish an emotional connection with their buyers. In the scooter world, Bologna-based Italjet has that effect on buyers with their Dragster range of scooters.

Ever since it was launched, Italjet Dragster has been an absolute eye candy and can be classified as one of the most bonkers scooters ever. It is offered with multiple powertrains ranging from 125cc, 200cc and 300cc. Italjet also offers a Dragster 700 Twin that gets a 70 bhp engine, but a more conventional steering system.

The 125, 200 and 300, on the other hand, get an Independent Steering System (ISS) with a push-rod type single-sided front suspension system. For MY25 version, there are new colours and what looks like a new finish for alloy wheels.

Exciting colour options

Both Italjet Dragster 125 and Dragster 200 share identical colourways with each other. These include Red, Black, Yellow, Blue, Tricolore, Black-Gold and Malossi. Dragster 300, on the other hand, gets Black Red, Yellow-White and Malossi. Where pricing is concerned, all colours of Dragster 125 gets the same price tag of EUR 5,490 (Rs 5.32 lakh).

With Dragster 200, Malossi colourway is the most affordable at EUR 5,590 (Rs 5.42 lakh) and rest all colours costs EUR 5,790 (Rs 5.61 lakh). This trend is completely opposite with Dragster 300 as the Malossi colour is the priciest at EUR 7,099 (Rs 6.88 lakh) whereas the other colours cost EUR 6,999 (Rs 6.78 lakh).

All three Dragsters from Italjet (125, 200, 300) get single cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engines. Dragster 125 boasts 12.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm from its 124cc engine, Dragster 200 boasts 17.5 bhp and 15.5 Nm from its 181cc engine and Dragster 300 boasts 23.8 bhp and 26 Nm from its 278cc engine.

Dragster 125 and Dragster 200 weigh 124 kg and pack 9L fuel tank each, while Dragster 300 weighs 128 kg and pack a larger 11L tank. All three scooters get 120/70-R12 front and 140/60-R13 rear Pirelli tyres, Brembo brakes, adjustable shock absorbers along with full LED lighting including sequential turn indicators.