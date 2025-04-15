2025 Jawa 42 FJ Spied Without Dual Exhaust

With the updated exhaust setup, 2025 Jawa 42 FJ will be lighter, offering a higher power-to-weight ratio and more agile handling

In the competitive sub-middleweight motorcycle segment, unique features can help draw in enthusiasts. A relevant example is Jawa 42 FJ, which uses a dual exhaust setup. While single-cylinder bikes typically don’t require dual exhausts, having them enhances the retro feel. However, based on recent spy shots, it appears that Jawa may be going back to the standard single exhaust setup. Let’s look at the possibilities.

2025 Jawa 42 FJ spied

As is evident from the image, the 2025 Jawa 42 FJ does not have an exhaust on the left side. On top of that, the single exhaust on the right side is not clearly visible. It is possible that the new 2025 Jawa 42 FJ could also get an underbelly exhaust. Due to the low-resolution image or possibly an optical illusion, it’s difficult to confirm the presence of a right-side exhaust.

However, since Jawa 42 FJ leans heavily on retro styling, a single exhaust setup is more likely. The retro aesthetics are evident with the circular headlamp, classic teardrop fuel tank design, long exhaust pipe and broad rear fender. Moreover, all the popular 350cc bikes from rival brands utilize a single exhaust setup. Using an underbelly exhaust may actually alienate enthusiasts who prefer the retro look and feel.

Single exhaust benefits

With a single exhaust setup, users can expect multiple benefits from 2025 Jawa 42 FJ. The bike will become lightweight, effectively enhancing agility and overall control and handling. Users will find it easier to navigate the bike through tight spaces such as heavy traffic and packed parking slots.

With less weight, the power-to-weight ratio will also go up. Powering the bike is a 334cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates 29.17 PS and 29.62 Nm of torque. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox.

Since the dual-exhaust setup is largely a cosmetic feature, switching to a single exhaust can help reduce production costs. It is unlikely to result in any major tweaks to the powertrain components and other related parts. The existing Jawa 42 FJ dual-channel ABS variant is available at a starting price of Rs 2.15 lakh. Users can choose from a total of six colour options.

No other changes detected

Excluding the single-sided exhaust setup, there don’t appear to be any other changes in 2025 Jawa 42 FJ. The bike is a more stylized and powerful version of the standard Jawa 42. Some of the key features include a round LED headlamp, telescopic front forks, a single-piece seat, a split grab rail and an upswept exhaust. The bike uses a double cradle frame.

Both ends have disc brakes with ABS. Front and rear wheels are 18-inch and 17-inch, wrapped in 100/90 and 140/70 tyres, respectively. The wide tyres improve traction at high speeds and also work to enhance the bike’s visual appeal. Jawa 42 FJ has a seat height of 790 mm, which seems ideal for optimal control and handling.

