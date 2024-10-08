2025 Jeep Compass New Gen First Teaser Out – Looks Sharper, Longer

3rd-gen Jeep Compass will have a sportier profile, greener powertrain options and enhanced comfort and safety

Jeep is working on the 3rd-gen Compass, which will make its global debut in 2025. Production will commence first at the company’s facility in Melfi, Italy. In the following year (2026), production of the new-gen Jeep Compass will extend to other international markets including North America.

2025 Jeep Compass New – Sleek Design

3rd-gen Jeep Compass has acquired a sharp, futuristic design format. The boxy profile is now more pronounced, something that ensures a dominating street presence. There’s a hint of changes in the front and rear lighting elements. Rear wraparound tail lamps can be seen in a rectangular format, which is quite different from the soft-edged tail lamps seen with the current model. Some touch-ups are expected across the front fascia as well.

Side profile makes a powerful impact with more pronounced, robust fenders. Any unnecessary body creases and contours have been chiselled out to achieve a clutter-free look and feel. The free space allows for a strong character line that extends from the bonnet to the rear. The character line tapers towards the rear, which runs almost parallel to the slightly tapering rear roof section. A floating roof effect is clearly evident, made possible with the D-pillars in black finish and rear quarter glass surround.

While the new, 3rd-gen Jeep Compass looks attractive, more clarity will emerge when one gets to see the finer details. Similar to the side profile, the front and rear sections are also expected to benefit visually from the sleek, modern lines. Dimensionally, 3rd-gen Jeep Compass could be larger than the current model. That in turn could result in more spacious interiors.

3rd-gen Jeep Compass – Interiors

The SUV’s sportier exterior styling could likely be reflected on the inside as well. It could entail changes to the dashboard, centre console, door trims and the screens. The existing 2nd-gen model already offers a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, ventilated leather seats and voice commands. There’s dual-zone automatic AC, dual-pane sunroof, engine stop-start system and a 10.2-inch customizable instrument cluster.

New-gen Jeep Compass – Specs, powertrain options

3rd-gen Jeep Compass will be based on the STLA Medium platform. This platform is already in use with other Stellantis cars such as Peugeot 3008 / 5008 and Opel Grandland. The STLA M will also be used with the next-gen Citroen C5 Aircross SUV.

Jeep has confirmed that the 3rd-gen Compass will be offered in 4-wheel drive format. Moreover, it will be getting multiple powertrain options. Along with ICE, the STLA Medium platform is also designed to support plug-in-hybrid, mild-hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

New Jeep Compass India launch

In India, the second-gen Jeep Compass was launched in 2017. It received a facelift in 2021. Earlier, Jeep was working on a new Compass for India (codenamed J4U), which was planned for launch in 2026. However, it has been reported that this project has now been cancelled due to lack of commercial viability. Sales and export potential from India won’t be able to match the huge investment required.

In essence, the current Jeep Compass will continue to be available in India till 2026. But Jeep has plans to offer new products for the Indian market. One of these is the next-gen Jeep Renegade, based on the CMP platform. It is expected to be launched in India in 2027. Key rivals will be popular compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.