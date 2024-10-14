2025 Jeep Meridian ADAS Features Highlighted In New Video

New Jeep Meridian facelift packs in updates across connectivity, ADAS, tech package and off-road capabilities

Ahead of its launch, pre-bookings are open for the 2025 Jeep Meridian facelift for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The facelift focuses on functional updates, although some cosmetic touch-ups are also part of the package. Updated 2025 Jeep Meridian will continue to rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Gloster.

2025 Jeep Meridian – What’s New?

One of the major changes is the availability of a 5-seater option. This is the first time Meridian is being offered in both 5-seater and 7-seater formats. It can help Meridian to target a larger segment of users. With the 5-seater variant, Jeep Meridian could also witness a lower starting price. The outgoing model was available in the price range of Rs 31.23 lakh to Rs 39.83 lakh.

Visually, there are some minor tweaks to the front fascia. While the slatted grille design remains largely the same, it gets chrome studs in the honeycomb mesh. It helps enhance the overall look and feel. Apart from that, there aren’t any major changes at the front.

Side profile is also largely the same as earlier. Only exception is the new alloy wheels. Features that have been carried over include the body-coloured conventional door handles, squared wheel arches, thick body cladding and roof rails. Rear profile will remain largely untouched.

Inside, the 2025 Jeep Meridian facelift has a grey finish for the three-layer dashboard. In comparison, the outgoing model has a beige dashboard. Another change is the dashboard trim in copper finish that replaces the chrome strip seen with the outgoing model. Features that will be carried over include the 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Jeep Meridian has front ventilated seats, wireless charger and 9-speaker Alpine audio system.

Enhanced safety and connectivity

A major upgrade for the 2025 Jeep Meridian facelift is ADAS suite. Some of the key ADAS features include autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. In addition, Meridian facelift will now offer more than 70 safety features. Even the outgoing model has a comprehensive range of safety features. It includes electronic parking brake, electronic stability control, all-speed traction control system, electronic roll mitigation, hill start assist and reverse parking sensor and camera.

With the Meridian facelift, users will be able to access an extended range of connectivity features. Powered by the Uconnect platform, more than 30 connectivity features and remote functions have been added. Some of the key features include remote engine start, geo-fencing, AC pre-condition, Alexa home-to-SUV control and remote vehicle monitoring. Many of the connectivity features can be accessed via voice commands.

2025 Jeep Meridian facelift – Performance

Meridian facelift will be getting a 9-speed automatic transmission option. The 6-speed manual transmission will be carried forward. Engine will be the same, a 2.0-litre diesel that makes 170 hp and 350 Nm. Jeep is thinking about a petrol engine for the India-spec Compass, which can be introduced with the Meridian as well. However, that is unlikely at the time of launch of Meridian facelift. 2025 Jeep Meridian will continue to be available in 4×2 and 4×4 formats.