2025 Jeep Meridian Launch Price Starts At Rs 24.99L – More Features, Variants

As opposed to the preceding model, 2025 Jeep Meridian gets a 5-seater option with around 670L of boot space with the base trim

With festive season upon us, Jeep India is joining the celebrations with the launch of updated 2025 Jeep Meridian. This is not a facelift and is a mere update, bringing in new features and variants to boost sales during the festive season. This is the first time Jeep Meridian is being offered in a 5-seater layout too.

2025 Jeep Meridian Launch

The 3-row version of Jeep Compass has been on sale for some time. Owing to its premium positioning and associated pricing, Meridian has not been a stellar example in sales. For context, only 55 Meridian were sold in September 2024, which is a 38.89% YoY decline and an 8.33% MoM decline.

To boost sales during festive season, Jeep has launched the updated Meridian starting from Rs 24.99 lakh (Ex-sh). With the new model, Jeep India aims to turn the tide as it is embracing a new strategy by offering a 5-seater version of Meridian for the first time. Also, this is the first time Meridian has got ADAS features. 10 ADAS features, to be precise.

The trim lineup starts from Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland. Base Longitude comes with a 5-seater layout with 670L of boot space along with a 10.1-inch Uconnect system and other paraphernalia. Higher variants add more features. Buyers looking for just launched ADAS system, have to cough up and buy top-spec Overland trim.

Not a single design element has been changed on the outside and 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to look the same. On the inside, Jeep is offering new Suede inserts along with contrasting Copper elements and Copper stitching, depending on trim level chosen. Other notable features are a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats and a Uconnect telematics suite.

A sole 2.0L diesel engine with 170 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque, continues duties. This engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic. 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains with Jeep Selec-Terrain system are on offer too, depending on trim levels.

Statement from Jeep India

“The Jeep Meridian was born from our understanding of the growing demand for a premium model for customers who have progressed through Jeep’s lineup. The Meridian will usher in a new phase for Jeep in India, offering a distinctive personality with imposing and sophisticated design, premium finishes, and cutting-edge technology, all while retaining the legendary adventure capabilities expected from a Jeep.

With the additional variants, we’re excited to cater to a diverse audience, staying true to our commitment to making Jeep more accessible to enthusiasts in India.” said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India.