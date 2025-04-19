2025 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 Launch Price Rs 5.76 Lakh – Details

Imported into India via CKD route, Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is preferred for its muscular design and punchy performance

Kawasaki has launched the 2025 Eliminator 500 cruiser motorcycle in India at a starting price of Rs 5.76 lakh (Ex-sh). That’s an increase of Rs 14,000 in comparison to its preceding model. The price hike does not entail any changes to the bike’s styling, colour option or hardware in any way.

2025 Kawasaki Eliminator – Styling and features

With its timeless design and easy-going vibes, Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is an instant draw for enthusiasts. Moreover, the bike has a powerful road presence, made possible with its sinewy profile and exposed frame and engine components. Retro-themed parts such as the round headlamp, rearview mirrors and curvy fuel tank further enhance overall look and feel.

Other highlights include all-LED lighting, sleek turn indicators, a wide handlebar, 2-into-1 exhaust and split seats. Long rides will be quite enjoyable on the Eliminator 500, as the bike has a natural, upright riding position along with forward set foot pegs allowing for a comfortable and ergonomic posture.

With a seat height of just 735 mm, riders of varying heights can handle the bike with confidence. The low seat height ensures optimal control and handling across both city streets and highways. The wide and scooped rider seat is designed for optimal comfort. The bike is designed for easy handling, which enhances rider confidence and ensures stress-free riding.

2025 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is available in a sole Metallic Flat Spark Black colour option. It is essentially an all-black theme that complements the bike’s classic design. Across international markets also, the Eliminator 500 is offered with a single black colour option at most locations. The only other shade prominently noticeable is the burnished copper hue of the exhaust pipes and the brushed metallic silver finish on the exhaust heat shield.

Performance, specs

Powering the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is a 451cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that generates 45 PS and 42.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed, return shift transmission. An assist and slipper clutch is offered as standard. The bike utilizes a high-tensile steel Trellis frame, suspended on telescopic forks at front and swingarm rear suspension.

Front and rear wheels are 18-inch and 16-inch, wrapped in 130/70 front and 150/80 rear tyres, respectively. Braking setup comprises 310 mm and 240 mm single discs at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Tech kit includes a round, all-digital LCD instrument panel. It has various display functions including a bar-style tachometer and gear position indicator.

Other information displayed includes trip meter, fuel gauge, odometer and a clock. Users can pair their smartphone via Bluetooth to access a wide range of features with Kawasaki’s RIDEOLOGY THE APP. Users can access call alerts, maintenance schedule, fuel level and riding logs. However, features like navigation, traction control and riding modes are not available.

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 does not have any direct rivals in India. However, folks with limited budgets can consider alternatives such as Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. This bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 3.68 lakh.