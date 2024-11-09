2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa Debuts With New Design Elements

The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa is uniquely setup than standard bike with less suspension travel, lower weight and higher torque

With ADV segment gaining more popularity in India, Kawasaki is set to launch its most affordable mainstream off-road bike in the form of KLX 230. Launch timeline for KLX 230 is December 2024 and is expected to get aggressive pricing to rival the likes of Hero Xpulse and Yezdi Adventure.

However, the new 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa has just debuted in Japan, featuring a new design that looks a lot more modern and aesthetic. It stays similar to the KLX 230 lineup, with subtle design changes and new colour palette to establish a new appearance with KLX 230 Sherpa. Let’s take a look at the new model’s design.

2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa

We can see the company playing with colours for different finishes and combinations to establish a unique look. Headlight unit seems to be the same twin LED setup, but KLX 230 Sherpa now gets a dual-tone effect with a black windscreen look. ORVMs are the same round units and the beak is identical.

With KLX 230 Sherpa, Kawasaki has added knuckle guards fixed on both ends. Front long travel RSU telescopic forks with fork gaiters get a blacked-out finish that looks better than silver finish of KLX 230. Also looks better is the new fuel tank with more subtle tank shrouds. These tank shrouds get multiple design elements for a modern appeal.

Lower weight, more torque!

There are new graphics on fuel tank too. Notably, Kawasaki has given the mainframe and swingarm body colour treatment that looks really nice. On KLX 230, exhaust heat shield was finished in body colour, which is Black in KLX 230 Sherpa. This move reduces visual bulk and lends a sleeker vibe.

Also reducing the visual bulk is the single-piece seat with a monotone Black shade. The heat shield on exhaust bend pipe near engine is finished in Black with KLX 230 Sherpa. Other than these changes, KLX 230 Sherpa is very close to the standard KLX 230 in powertrains and componentry.

Bike still rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch wheels with off-road tyres, single petal discs at both ends. Ground clearance on Sherpa is 240mm, as opposed to KLX 230’s 265 mm. KLX 230 Sherpa also weighs 134 kg, which is 5kg lighter than KLX 230. While India-spec Kawasaki KLX 230 develops 18.1 PS and 18.3 Nm, KLX 230 Sherpa generates 18 PS and 19 Nm.

Suspension travel of KLX 230 Sherpa is lower too, when compared to KLX 230. Kawasaki India will launch KLX 230 in December 2024, and there are very few chances of a Sherpa version in the future with improved aesthetics.