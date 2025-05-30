HomeBike News2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Price Rs 3.43 L - Updated Colours
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Price Rs 3.43 L – Updated Colours

Akshay Kulkarni
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki has been updating its portfolio to MY25 versions. This move is to keep the lineup fresh and updated. Some of these updates come with new features, some come with new colourways and some with updated prices. In the case of 2025 Ninja 300, let’s see what Kawasaki is offering.

With 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300, the company has updated two of its colourways for a fresher look. Updated colourways include Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. While the overall colour template remains the same, Kawasaki has updated them subtly by replacing Red elements with Yellow.

2025 Ninja 300 Lime Green

The third colourway offered with 2025 Ninja 300 is Candy Lime Green and it has been carried over as is. Where pricing is concerned, Kawasaki has retained the same sticker price of Rs 3.43 lakh (Ex-sh) and it continues to be offered with the same equipment list along with the same features set as before.

2025 Ninja 300 Candy Lime Green

So, the halogen headlights, halogen tail light, halogen turn indicators, semi-digital instrument cluster with limited functionality and the really large and unappealing rear pillion grab rail continue to be on offer. The bike still gets conventional and non-adjustable RSU telescopic forks along with the same 110-section front and 140-section rear tyres.

2025 Ninja 300 Metallic Moondust Gray

Specs & Powertrain

Powertrain is the same too and this 296cc parallel-twin DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine is capable of delivering 39 PS of peak power at 11,000 RPM and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 RPM. This revv-happy engine is mated to a slip and assist clutch along with a 6-speed gearbox.

2025 Ninja 300 Lime Green

Ninja 300 has been one of the most influential motorcycles for Kawasaki in India. Z900 still tops that desirability chart. For the masses, Ninja 300 stood like an aspirational upgrade from their single-cylinder offerings. For a long time, Ninja 300 acted as a stepping stone for anyone who aspired to own a muli-cylinder bike for the first time.

