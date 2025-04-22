2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launch Price Rs 5.29 Lakh – What’s New?

Kawasaki India has been updating its portfolio to meet the latest and more stringent BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standards. This came into effect with all vehicles sold in India from April 1st, 2025. The latest vehicle to get the MY25 update is Ninja 500, which now gets a new colour, making it slightly more striking than it was before. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500

After launching the updated 2025 Eliminator 500 in India, Kawasaki has just launched 2025 Ninja 500, which is a fully-faired version of that motorcycle (or vice versa). While the Eliminator 500 didn’t get any visual cues to distinguish it as a newer MY25 version, that is not the case with Ninja 500.

With MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 500, we get a new colour called Metallic Carbon Grey colourway. This replaces the sole Metallic Spark Black colourway offered with MY24 version. With the new colour, we can see Green highlights on fairing that lend it a distinct look, which was absent in MY24 version.

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Ninja 500 costs Rs 5.29 lakh (Ex-sh). This is an upward price revision of Rs 5,000 (Ex-sh) over MY24 version’s Rs 5.24 lakh (Ex-sh) price tag. In comparison, the price hike with 2025 Eliminator 500 over its MY24 counterpart was Rs 14,000 (Ex-sh) and looks relatively fathomable.

The main change on this motorcycle can be seen with its powertrain, which is now compliant with latest and more stringent BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standards. Speaking of engine, it still displaces 451cc and continues to be a parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that is capable of generating 44.77 bhp of peak power and 42.6 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Any other changes?

With respect to components, there aren’t any changes either. It still gets RSU telescopic front forks at the front, while 125cc bikes have been offering USD forks. Rear suspension is taken care of by a mono-shock setup. A single disc brake setup can be seen on both wheels and there is dual-channel ABS as standard.

Features include split LED headlights with latest Ninja design language and a fully digital LCD instrument cluster that is capable of Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration. 785 mm seat height, 171 kg kerb weight and 14L fuel tank are other notable elements. In India, it primarily rivals Aprilia RS457.