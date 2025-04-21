2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launch Price Rs 7.27 Lakh – Update Details

Team Green has been indulging in transforming its Indian portfolio to comply with the latest and more stringent BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standards. To that effect, we recently saw the launch of 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 in India. Now, we get to see the launch of 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launch

With the introduction of new emission standards, Kawasaki has updated its Ninja 650 to MY25 version. Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has been priced at Rs 7.27 lakh (Ex-sh), This is a price hike of around Rs 11,000 over what the MY24 version used to cost when it was on sale.

Speaking of, unsold units of MY24 Ninja 650 are still on sale and attract an attractive discount and benefits worth Rs 25,000. With 2025 Ninja 650, Kawasaki is offering a sole Lime Green colourway. Which looks a little different, featuring new graphics and finishes when compared to Lime Green offered with MY24 version.

2025 Ninja 650’s Lime Green shade is primarily Green, with contrasting shades including White, Yellow and Black. Ninja 650 is a middle-weight sports tourer that gets an aerodynamically proven full fairing that protects the rider from wind blasts. There are no changes to the bike’s overall design and appeal.

Features & Powertrain

It still gets split LED headlight design up front, fairing mounted ORVMs, a slightly upright riding posture, almost neutral footpeg positioning, an underbelly exhaust a fancy aluminium swingarm, LED tail lights, halogen turn indicators integrated into the fairing, a stepped rear seat with decent room for a pillion and more.

In terms of components, it continues to get RSU telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, dual disc setup at the front with dual-channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels and more. The main update has been done to its 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that is rated to deliver 67 bhp and 64 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and weighs 196 kg.

In the Indian market, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 holds quite an appealing proposition as it is priced at Rs 7.27 lakh (Ex-sh). Immediate rivals like the Triumph Daytona 660 and Honda CBR650R cost significantly more, while they pack triple-cylinder and four-cylinder engines, respectively.

