2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launch Price Rs 12.9 L – Bigger Engine, Lower Price Tag

Kawasaki’s flagship ADV Tourer, the Versys 1000, is being replaced in India with the newer and better Versys 1100. This is a major departure in strategies in Kawasaki’s operations too. We say this because Kawasaki has reduced the price tag with Versys 1100, making it a more attractive proposition for Indian buyers. Let’s take a look.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is launched at Rs 12.9 lakh (Ex-sh). This is a welcome strategy from Kawasaki, considering the Versys 1000 used to be priced at Rs 13.91 lakh (Ex-sh). The newer model costs more than Rs 1 lakh more affordable than its predecessor, while offering more.

There is only one colour option with 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 – Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey / Metallic Diablo Black. This colour is rather clean, with less Green in it, making it less in-your-face. This makes the overall appeal of this motorcycle a lot more mature and is likely to be appreciated by target demographic.

The main change is in the engine department. Kawasaki is now offering a larger 1,099cc 4-cylinder engine, replacing the older 1,043cc engine. Kawasaki has achieved this with a longer stroke. This new engine is also more powerful as it delivers 133 bhp of peak power and 112.5 Nm of peak torque.

Specs & Features

When compared to the Versys 1000’s 118.27 bhp and 102 Nm, this should be a noticeable bump in performance. Notable componentry on this motorcycle includes an aluminium twin tube frame, 43mm USD forks and rear mono-shock unit that are fully adjustable, 17-inch wheels wrapped with 120-section front and 180-section rear tyres.

With the bump in performance, braking power needs to be reinforced too. In that regard, 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 gets twin 310 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard. Overall weight is 257 kg, while ground clearance is 150 mm and seat height is 820 mm, which is very accessible.

Where features are concerned, 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 gets full LED lighting all around, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Type-C USB port (new with 2025 model), a switchable traction control system, cruise control, cornering management, Kawasaki’s Ergo-Fit and more. It will take on bigger ADVs like Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Ducati Multistrada V4 and BMW M1000 XR, among others.