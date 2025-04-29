2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launch Price Rs 7.93 L – New Colour

Team Green is busy updating its current lineup on sale in India to make it compatible with the latest emission norms set forth by Indian Government. After updating Ninja 650 to MY25 version, Kawasaki has just updated its adventure tourer counterpart, Versys 650, to MY25 version with a revised price tag and a slightly revised colourway. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launch

Kawasaki has recently updated Ninja 500, Eliminator 500 and Ninja 650. Now, it is the turn of Versys 650 which has been updated to MY25 version that will be compatible with latest BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standard set by the Indian Governement that came into effect for all vehicles from April 1st, 2025.

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 costs Rs 7.93 lakh (Ex-sh), which is a price hike of Rs 16,000 (Ex-sh) from MY24 version. Speaking of, MY24 version of Versys 650 was offered with attractive discounts of up to Rs 20,000. While it has been delisted from the website, unsold MY24 version might be in stock with a few dealerships.

2025 Versys 650 is offered in a sole Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray colourway. This is a new colourway when compared to MY24 version which was offered in two colourways – Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray. The new colourway is mostly Gray and Black with a hint of Green splashes here and there for contrast.

The main change comes in the form of a new BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standard compliant powertrain. It still displaces 649cc across two parallel cylinders with a liquid cooling setup that is capable of delivering 66 bhp of peak power and 61 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slip and assist clutch and a 6-speed gearbox.

Any other changes?

Design continues to be the same where it gets a semi-fairing with twin LED headlights at the front. It gets a tall windscreen that looks functional and helps aid in wind protection. Seat is of split type and looks large and accommodating for both riders and pillions. Upright seating ensures comfort over long distances, while underbelly exhaust ensures compactness.

Where components are concerned, 2025 Versys 650 is a cut above its supersport counterpart, the 2025 Ninja 650. This adventure tourer gets USD telescopic front forks that are fully adjustable for compression and rebound, rear pre-load adjustable mono-shock setup, and dual disc brake setup at the front with a single disc at the rear. Wheels are 17-inchers at both ends.