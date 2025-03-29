2025 Kawasaki Z900 Design Patented In India Ahead Of Launch

If we look at India’s 500cc+ motorcycle segment, we can see that Kawasaki Z900 is the country’s favourite 4-cylinder near-litre-class motorcycle. Kawasaki revealed the updated 2025 Z900 at the end of October 2024 and was expected to launch in India in 2025. Now, the company has patented the design of 2025 Kawasaki Z900 in India, hinting an imminent launch soon.

2025 Kawasaki Z900 Design Patented

Owing to its competitive pricing-to-performance ratio, Kawasaki Z900 is the most sought-after big bike in India. It is currently one of Kawasaki’s best-selling motorcycles in India and launching an updated model with revised design and increased features and technology will cement Z900’s appeal among motorcycling enthusiasts further.

2025 Kawasaki Z900 was revealed last year and it is an India-bound vehicle. The company has patented this motorcycle’s design in India, suggesting that they have launch intentions. Considering just how popular this motorcycle is in India, a launch is highly likely with a slight increase in price.

Where design is concerned, 2025 Z900 gets a slightly revised aesthetics. We can see a new LED headlight cluster and new LED tail lights as well. Body panels are slightly revised and the new tank shrouds lend a more muscular appeal. Gold finish on front USD forks and Green paint job on wheels look rather nice and tasteful (depending on colourway).

Kawasaki is offering a new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity via the proprietary Rideology app. When connected one can get notification alerts and even turn-by-turn navigation as well. Other notable features include cruise control, traction control and ride modes as standard.

Components & Powertrain

We get USD telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock, dual disc brake setup at the front and single disc at the rear, Sportmax tyres from Dunlop, seat height options (810mm and 830 mm) and more. In the engine department, Kawasaki is offering new throttle valves, new camshaft profile and an updated ECU. This 948cc quad-pot engine generates 123 bhp of peak power.

Currently, Kawasaki is selling the older 2024 Z900 in India. It is priced at Rs 9.38 lakh (Ex-sh) and is offered in two colours – Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray and Metallic Spark Black. The new 2025 Kawasaki Z900 will command a slightly higher price tag owing to its updated features list and equipment.