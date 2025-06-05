2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launch Price Rs 9.52 L – Gets New Features, Design

Kawasaki had recently patented the design of 2025 Z900 model in India. Now, the time seems to be ripe for a launch and that is exactly what has happened. This new Z900 model was one of the most awaited in India’s big bike segment (500cc+ motorcycles). Let’s take a closer look at the updated version of India’s best-selling 4-cylinder close-to-litre-class motorcycle.

2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launch

Launched for a price tag of Rs 9.52 lakh (Ex-sh), 2025 Kawasaki Z900 is among India’s most popular 4-cylinder street naked big bikes. Owing to its close-to-litre-class engine displacement, its 4-cylinder engine configuration and its relatively affordable price tag, Z900 enjoys immense popularity among Indian motorcycling enthusiasts.

With the new MY25 update, Kawasaki has given it a design makeover, featuring modern elements. The company has employed ‘Sugomi’ design language and overall design is more aggressive, yet modern and appealing. Bookings for 2025 Kawasaki Z900 have commenced and deliveries are set to start soon.

Primary design changes include new LED headlight, redesigned and muscular fuel tank along with aggressive tank shrouds, a sharper-looking tail section with new LED tail lights. Overall ergonomics are still slightly on the aggressive side with rear-set footpegs and handlebar commands a slight lean.

New features

New features with 2025 Z900 bring this motorcycle up-to-date with its immediate rivals. These include a new TFT colour instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and app support, ride-by-wire throttle with cruise control, advanced IMU that unlocks cornering traction control and cornering traction control.

Also new with MY25 Z900 is a bi-directional quick-shifter that should unlock more fun and engagement to riders. Electronic safety net includes Ride Modes, 2 Power Modes, cornering traction control and cornering ABS. It continues to pack 17-inch alloys wheels wrapped with Dunlop Sportmax tyres and the bike is suspended by USD forks at the front and a rear mono-shock.

Dropping anchor on this performance motorcycle are twin disc brake setup at the front and a single disc brake at the rear. Powering 2025 Kawasaki Z900 is a 948cc 4-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that is capable of generating 123 bhp of peak power and 97.4 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.