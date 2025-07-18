HomeBike News2025 Keeway RR300 Launch Price Rs 1.99 Lakh - 292cc, 139 Kmph...

2025 Keeway RR300 Launch Price Rs 1.99 Lakh – 292cc, 139 Kmph Top Speed

Sagar Patel
2025 Keeway RR300

Keeway has officially introduced the MY 2025 RR300, a refreshed version of its popular sportbike, now enhanced with aggressive new graphics, improved styling, and race-inspired features. Priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the new RR300 aims to offer track thrills with everyday practicality.

Specs, Top Speed

Powering the RR300 is a 292cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine with EFI and four valves. It produces 27.50 HP at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, achieving a top speed of 139 km/h. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch, offering smoother downshifts and better cornering control — ideal for experienced riders moving up from entry-level machines.

2025 Keeway RR300

The RR300 features a lightweight bassinet frame with aerodynamic fairing, compact handlebars, and a short windshield to reduce drag. Suspension duties are handled by 110 mm USD forks at the front and a 46 mm travel mono-shock at the rear, tuned for both street and sporty riding.

Adding to its aggressive stance are 110/70R17 front and 140/60R17 rear tyres, complemented by disc brakes at both ends for balanced braking performance. Despite its racebike appeal, it remains street-friendly with practical elements like a digital display, passenger seat, and a 12-litre fuel tank for longer rides.

The MY 2025 Keeway RR300 will be available across Benelli & Keeway dealerships in India by the end of the month in three colour options – White, Black, and Red. Combining sporty DNA with everyday usability, the new RR300 positions itself as a value-packed option in the entry-level sportbike segment.

