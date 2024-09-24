2025 Kia Carens Electric Spied With Facelift – New LED, Alloys

There is a good probability that 2025 Kia Carens Electric will share its battery and motor with upcoming Hyundai Creta EV

If we take India’s mainstream electric car segment, Tata Motors is the driving force with around 65% of market share in August 2024. JSW MG Motor has been increasing its presence in electric cars with innovative BaaS Program. Now, Kia India seems to be joining the race with Carens EV, spied testing. Let’s take a look.

2025 Kia Carens Electric Spied Testing

Indian car buyers have been slowly adopting electric vehicles in their lives. The projected EV penetration in the market might not be as much as much as that of a new ICE vehicle. But more manufacturers are willing to experiment in the mainstream electric car segment.

Latest entrant on this list is Kia with their upcoming Carens EV. Launched in 2022, Kia Carens will soon get a facelift with exterior revisions, as seen in the recent spy shots. Alongside Carens facelift, Kia India seems to be testing Carens EV as well, as indicated by the recent spy shots.

What sets this particular test mule apart from previous ones is the fact that there is no visible exhaust lurking from underneath the rear bumper. There seems to be a new sophisticated suspension setup on this particular test mule, designed to bear additional weight of an electric car’s battery packs.

Beyond the suspension, there is a silver element which might be Carens EV’s battery pack. Carens EV will boast lower ground clearance as opposed to Carens’ 195 mm. We can expect around 45 kWh battery powering a sole electric motor powering front wheels only. There’s a good probability that Kia Carens EV will share powertrains with upcoming Creta EV.

In these spy shots, we don’t see a rear electric motor as well. Where rivals are concerned, upcoming BYD eMax 7, seems to be the only one, going by size and seating layout is concerned. Speaking of, Kia Carens EV might come with both 6S and 7S options, expanding versatility.

Design changes

Like many electric cars sold in India, Kia Carens EV will share its sheet metal and platform with its ICE counterpart, the upcoming Carens facelift. Both Carens facelift and Carens EV are likely to get similar lighting elements along with most of the interiors attributes, features and creature comforts.

While both will get EV5 inspired makeover, Carens electric may get certain distinguishing elements of its own. Like a closed-off grill, similar to Kia EV9 flagship electric SUV, which is slated to launch in India on October 3rd. Hyundai is also testing their first mass-market electric car, Creta EV, which will go on sale before Kia Carens EV.

